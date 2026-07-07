" A Real SUV " introduces the bigger, bolder and smarter second-generation Seltos entry SUV

A Real SUV Multifaceted campaign cleverly illustrates how Seltos raises the bar in the segment

IRVINE, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America has launched a new creative campaign for the all-new 2027 Kia Seltos that puts the entry SUV segment on notice. The second-generation Seltos combines standard and available features that buyers are looking for and those not usually associated with compact SUVs. More cabin, cargo and screen space plus real-world capability can turn any drive into a stirring adventure.

CREATIVE CAMPAIGN FOR THE ALL-NEW 2027 KIA SELTOS ENTRY SUV PROVES GOOD THINGS DO COME IN SMALL PACKAGES

The centerpiece of the 360-degree campaign, which combines broadcast, print, digital, OOH and social media elements is a 30-second spot entitled, "A Real SUV." In a crowded segment, the 2027 Seltos is a true standout and makes the competition look more like toys to be played with rather than capable SUVs to be driven. As the Seltos moves through the different vignettes, drivers of competitive "toy SUVs" look on with envy as Seltos easily does what the others can't. From providing interior room, capability and features, the campaign shows the Seltos easily navigating scenarios where the others fall short. The one-of-a-kind visual effects were accomplished through a combination of CGI and a real toy SUV built specifically for this campaign to stand in stark contrast with the all-new Seltos. In addition to the 30-second spot, two additional 15-second spots highlight the increased interior room and the level up option – blind spot view monitor1 – available on the new Seltos.

"The second-generation Seltos raises the bar for the entire compact SUV category, and we developed a fun and creative way to illustrate how the Seltos stands apart from – and beats – the competition," said Russell Wager, Vice President, Marketing, Kia America. "With its larger overall dimensions and segment above standard features, Seltos is for those looking for a small SUV that is more than capable of doing big things. Packed with many of the same standard and available features found on the all-new 2027 Telluride, the 2027 Seltos offers a right sized option that dwarfs the competition."

Building on the nimble, versatile attributes of the first-generation Seltos, the second-generation Seltos brings together modern standard and available features that buyers are looking for, and some they might not expect in this vehicle class. With in-car tech, ADAS features, and other content sooner found in upmarket segments, the 2027 Seltos aims to raise the bar for the small SUV segment. With more cabin space, more cargo space, and more screen space than the previous generation, the 2027 Seltos delivers impressive content for those who crave turning any drive into an adventure.

In addition to being larger than its predecessor, the five-passenger 2027 Seltos brings in new features that elevate the small SUV segment, such as flush door handles, an available panoramic sunroof, available Surround View Monitor2, and an available up to nearly 30 inches of total combined screens3 with Kia's latest ccNC infotainment tech, including Over-the-Air updates. These features, as well as the available memory power seats, Multi-Mode AWD4, and Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Junction Turning5 are all features that can also be found in Kia's Telluride flagship SUV. In addition to carrying over the normally aspirated 2.0-liter and turbocharged 1.6-liter engines, the 2027 Seltos offers a new hybrid powertrain that combines performance and hybrid efficiency, including a Kia first electric-AWD (e-AWD) on a Hybrid SUV.

The 2027 Seltos will be offered in LX, S, EX and X-Line trims and is arriving in showrooms nationwide now.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2026. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert

* The 2026 and 2027 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excluding PHEV model), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

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1 When engaged, Blind-Spot View Monitor is not a substitute for safe driving and may not display all objects around vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

2 When engaged, Surround View Monitor is not a substitute for safe driving and may not display all objects around vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

3 Comprised of a 12.3-in. instrument display, 12.3-in. touchscreen infotainment display, and 5-in. climate display.

4 No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely.

5 When engaged, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist-Junction Turning is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects in front of the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

SOURCE Kia America