Carnival LX FWD has starting MSRP of $37,490 1

Second-row Captain's Chairs now available on EX and SX trims

IRVINE, Calif., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Kia America announced pricing and model-year updates for the 2027 Carnival MPV. Building on its SUV-inspired design, available hybrid powertrain, and class-leading passenger space2, the 2027 Carnival offers enhanced flexibility with newly available second-row Captain's Chairs on EX and SX trims, and updated exterior color options. Pricing starts at $37,490 MSRP (excluding destination).1

Kia Announces Pricing for 2027 Carnival

Pricing – MSRP (excludes $1,545 destination)1 Carnival LX $37,490 Carnival LXS $39,490 Carnival EX $41,690 Carnival SX $46,590 Carnival SX Prestige $51,590 Carnival HEV LXS $41,490 Carnival HEV EX $43,690 Carnival HEV SX $48,590 Carnival HEV SX Prestige $53,590

New for the 2027 model year, Carnival EX and SX trims now offer available second-row Captain's Chairs, providing customers with greater flexibility and improved access between the second and third rows.

Additional updates include the introduction of Iceberg Green exterior paint for EX, SX and SX Prestige models, while Flare Red has been discontinued. Rear Seat Entertainment will now be offered exclusively on Hybrid SX Prestige models equipped with VIP Lounge Seats3. The Dark Edition Package has also been expanded to the EX trim, bringing distinctive styling elements to a broader range of customers.

Connectivity and Convenience:

Standard 12.3" ccNC Navigation System with wireless Android Auto 4 , wireless 5 Apple CarPlay 6 , and SiriusXM 7 & Modem

, wireless Apple CarPlay , and SiriusXM & Modem Available dual 12.3-inch panoramic curved display with digital instrument cluster

Wi-Fi hotspot 8 and Over-the-Air (OTA) 9 update capability

and Over-the-Air (OTA) update capability Up to nine USB-C ports across all three rows, plus two 115V inverters and wireless phone charging 10

Optional dual-screen rear-seat entertainment system with certain embedded streaming apps 11 and OTA updates

and OTA updates Available VIP Lounge Seats 3 with one-touch relaxation mode, heat/ventilation 12 , leg extensions, and available ambient mood lighting

with one-touch relaxation mode, heat/ventilation , leg extensions, and available ambient mood lighting Hands-free power sliding doors and tailgate with auto-close functionality

Available Digital Key 2.013 and available head-up display14

Advanced Driver Assistance Features15:

Standard Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 16 with pedestrian, cyclist, and junction turning detection

with pedestrian, cyclist, and junction turning detection Available Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist 17 and standard Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist 18

and standard Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist Standard Lane Keeping Assist 19 , Lane Following Assist 20 , and Driver Attention Warning 21

, Lane Following Assist , and Driver Attention Warning Standard Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go 22 and available Highway Driving Assist 2 23

and available Highway Driving Assist 2 Surround View Monitor 24 and Blind-Spot View Monitor 25 available on higher trims

and Blind-Spot View Monitor available on higher trims Rear Occupant Alert 26 with radar sensor and Safe Exit Assist 27

with radar sensor and Safe Exit Assist Parking Distance Warning28 (front, rear, and side) and Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (reverse)29

Click below for more information about the 2027 Carnival MPV:

Click below for more information about the 2027 Carnival Hybrid:

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2026. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert

* The 2026 and 2027 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excluding PHEV model), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

________________________________ 1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary. 2 Comparison based on publicly available data regarding passenger volume in 2026 and 2027 Mid-Size MPVs as of June 2026. Mid-Size MPV class as defined by Kia segmentation. 3 Reclining seat and/or elevating footrest can reduce the effectiveness of the safety restraint system and may lead to additional injury in an accident. 4 Android Auto™: Vehicle user interface is a product of Google, and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires the Android Auto app on Google Play and an Android-compatible smartphone running Android™ 5.0 Lollipop or higher. Data plan rates apply. Android Auto is a trademark of Google LLC. 5 CarPlay runs on smartphone cellular data service. Normal data rates apply. Apple and CarPlay are trademarks of Apple.com. 6 Apple CarPlay®: Apple® and Apple CarPlay® are trademarks of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple CarPlay® runs on your smartphone cellular data service. Normal data rates will apply. 7 SiriusXM audio and data services each require a subscription sold separately, or as a package, by Sirius XM Radio Inc., after 3-month trial included with vehicle purchase. If you decide to continue service after your trial, the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates. Fees and taxes apply. Please see the SiriusXM Customer Agreement at www.siriusxm.com for complete terms and how to cancel, which includes calling SiriusXM at 1-866-635-2349. All fees and programming are subject to change. Traffic information not available in all markets. SiriusXM and all related marks and logos are trademarks of Sirius XM Radio Inc. 8 Wi-Fi Hotspot requires enrollment in Kia Connect. Trial or paid subscription data plan required. Wi-Fi Hotspot services require vehicle cellular connectivity and availability of vehicle GPS signal; certain services may collect location information. Wi-Fi Hotspot available only in the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia. Wi-Fi Hotspot may be unavailable for vehicles that are purchased or sold in Massachusetts. 9 Over-the-Air features and updates may require an additional cost and may vary by model, model year, and trim level. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change. Kia Connect subscription is required and Kia Connect terms and conditions apply. 10 Charging system only works with select devices. Refer to the vehicle's Owner's Manual for warnings and instructions. 11 A subscription to one of the Entertainment and Data Services —such as Music & Video, Wi Fi LITE, Music & Video, Wi Fi, or another eligible Wi Fi hotspot subscription—is required. 12 Use extreme caution when using the seat warmers to avoid burns. Refer to the Owner's Manual for more safety information. 13 Digital Key requires an eligible Kia Connect subscription and a compatible smart device with an active data plan. Normal cellular service rates may apply when using a smart device. 14 Failure to pay attention to travel conditions and vehicle operation could result in loss of vehicle control. Always drive safely and use caution. 15 Advanced driver assistance systems are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution. 16 When engaged, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects in front of vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution. 17 When engaged, Blind-Spot Collision Warning is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects around vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution. 18 When engaged, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects behind vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution. 19 When engaged, Lane Keeping Assist is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution. 20 When engaged, Lane Following Assist is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution. 21 When engaged, Driver Attention Warning is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all instances of inattentive driving practices. Failure to pay attention to travel conditions and vehicle operation could result in loss of vehicle control. Always drive safely and use caution. 22 When engaged, Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go is not a substitute for safe driving and cruise-control procedures. This is not an auto-pilot feature. Always drive safely and use caution. The Smart Cruise Control system may not detect every object in front of the vehicle. 23 When engaged, Highway Driving Assist is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects surrounding the vehicle, and only function on certain federal highways. Always drive safely and use caution. 24 Surround View Monitor is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect or display all objects surrounding vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution. 25 When engaged, Blind-Spot View Monitor is not a substitute for safe driving and may not display all objects around vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution. 26 When engaged, Rear Occupant Alert is not a substitute for one's attention and may not detect all movement within the vehicle. Always check the vehicle interior when exiting the vehicle. 27 When engaged, Safe Exit Assist is not a substitute for one's attention and may not detect all objects surrounding the vehicle. Always pay attention to traffic and to the area around your vehicle when exiting the vehicle. 28 Parking Distance Warning is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution. 29 Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

SOURCE Kia America