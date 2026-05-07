Creative Fabrica Selects Google Cloud to Help Scale its AI-Driven Content Creation

AMSTERDAM, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Fabrica, a leading content platform and digital marketplace for everyday creators, today announced a new collaboration with Google Cloud to accelerate its global growth and drive AI innovation in content creation. By leveraging Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform and latest AI models, Creative Fabrica is enhancing its creative platform to provide its 20 million-strong global community with professional-grade, AI-driven tools that bridge the gap between imagination and execution.

Enabling multimodal creative workflows

Creative Fabrica is built for creators of all skill levels, from hobbyist crafters to professional designers. As AI simplifies image generation, the company has launched Studio AI, a comprehensive creative suite. This platform provides standard image, video, and audio generators alongside specialized tools, such as a 3D model creator. This innovation is driving growth, with the platform now acquiring more than 250,000 new customers every month.

Google's advanced multimodal models help streamline the design process, allowing creators to bypass technical hurdles like complex prompting and focus entirely on their artistic vision. For example, the 3D model generator tool uses a sophisticated workflow to pull together multiple Gemini prompts and outputs into a single, seamless result—users can simply type a description, and the tool produces a preview in real-time.

The platform currently uses the following Google Cloud technologies:

Gemini's advanced reasoning helps translate creative ideas into complex design executions.

advanced reasoning helps translate creative ideas into complex design executions. Veo and Lyria enable easy generation of professional-grade video and high-quality audio.

and enable easy generation of professional-grade video and high-quality audio. Imagen and Nano Banana drive production-ready image generation.

"Our mission is to democratize high-end design by removing technical barriers," said Roemie Hillenaar, Co-founder and CEO of Creative Fabrica. "We chose Google Cloud because it offers advanced models across every modality and reliable infrastructure. The quality of these models—specifically in image and 3D synthesis—has allowed us to move from experimental features to a production-ready ecosystem. Our community is already spending less time on technical hurdles and more time on creating."

Human-centric design ecosystem

Creative Fabrica is redefining the creative process with a human-in-the-loop AI philosophy that empowers designers. By integrating Gemini into its Edit-to-Earn feature, the platform lets creators easily tweak professional designs using AI while making sure the original artists get credited and compensated. This turns AI into a tool for collaboration, handling the technical work while keeping human creativity at the center of the process.

"Our partnership with Creative Fabrica represents a shared commitment to driving innovation across the digital economy," said Joost Smit, Head of Google Cloud Benelux. "By leveraging Gemini's multimodal capabilities, Creative Fabrica is delivering high-impact, transformative tools directly to its global community. As Creative Fabrica's lead innovation partner, we are providing the technological foundation that enables them to redefine industry standards and support creators on a global scale."

Moments for Mother's Day

To celebrate Mother's Day, Creative Fabrica has launched Moments, an application that transforms photo libraries into high-quality photo montages. Powered by AI agents using Gemini, the app scans and organizes pictures to highlight the best memories. To complete the polished story, Moments automatically applies visual effects and pairs photos with custom music generated by Lyria 3. This allows users to quickly and easily produce a beautifully edited montage, making it simple to share a meaningful gift without the technical knowledge. Create your own signature Mother's Day tribute at studio.creativefabrica.com/moments.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack — including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications — that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

About Creative Fabrica

Creative Fabrica is a leading global creative ecosystem that provides assets, tools, and inspiration to over 20 million creators. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, Creative Fabrica simplifies the design process, allowing users of all skill levels to produce high-quality professional content.

SOURCE Google Cloud