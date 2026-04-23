Google Cloud and CVC Launch Partnership to Accelerate Agentic AI Transformations

Partnership will accelerate AI adoption and evolve operating models among CVC portfolio companies with Gemini models, Google Cloud's AI stack, and forward-deployed engineers

LAS VEGAS and LONDON, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Next '26 -- Google Cloud and CVC today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of AI technology among CVC portfolio companies across industries including retail, healthcare, financial services, media and entertainment, software, telecommunications, and industrials.

The new multi-year partnership targets several key areas in order to help businesses adopt agentic AI more quickly, including:

CVC portfolio companies will have streamlined access to Google Cloud's AI stack, including its Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, Agent Gallery, Agent Builder, Gemini models, AI infrastructure, and more.

Early access to certain Google Cloud AI products to ensure CVC portfolio companies stay at the leading edge.

Advanced cybersecurity solutions, including Mandiant and Wiz for AI-threat protection; and sovereign and localized data residency services via trusted partners like S3NS for EMEA-based companies.

for EMEA-based companies. Access to new forward deployed engineering (FDE) teams from Google, who will embed with CVC and its portfolio companies to solve technical challenges and accelerate their use of AI agents.

Establishing Google Cloud as an important distribution channel for CVC's software portfolio through Google Cloud's co-sell programs and Marketplace.

"Google Cloud's comprehensive AI stack, deep engineering expertise, and go to market channels provide a highly differentiated opportunity for companies to transform with agentic AI," said John Kelleher, Managing Partner and Global Head of Operating Team at CVC. "This partnership will further strengthen CVC's ecosystem of technology partners, accelerate the adoption of agentic AI within our broad portfolio, transform companies into AI-first businesses, and ultimately create value for their end customers."

"Agentic AI represents an important opportunity for CVC and its portfolio to reinvent themselves and ultimately to deliver more value for end-customers," said Karthik Narain, Chief Product and Business Officer at Google Cloud. "Through this partnership we have an opportunity to immediately accelerate AI adoption among these businesses and to evolve their operating models for long-term growth and success."

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack — including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications — that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

About CVC

CVC is a leading global private markets manager with a network of 29 office locations throughout EMEA, the Americas, and Asia, with approximately €205 billion of assets under management. CVC has seven complementary strategies across private equity, secondaries, credit and infrastructure, for which CVC funds have secured commitments of over €257 billion from some of the world's leading pension funds and other institutional investors. Funds managed or advised by CVC's private equity strategy are invested in approximately 150+ companies worldwide, which have combined annual sales of over €240 billion and employ over 660,000 people.

For further information about CVC please visit: https://www.cvc.com/. Follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Google Cloud