OTB Group and Google Cloud Launch AI-Powered Hyper-Personalized Shopping Experiences

The global fashion group introduces new Virtual Try-On technology to empower client advisors with personalized, Google Cloud AI-powered styling experiences

BREGANZE, Italy and SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OTB Group, the parent company of brands including Diesel, Jil Sander, Maison Margiela, Marni, and Viktor&Rolf, and Google Cloud announced today a strategic collaboration to launch a new personalized shopping experience using Google Cloud's Virtual Try-On API.

The initiative marks a significant step in OTB Group's global innovation strategy, deploying Google Cloud's AI technology to transform how client advisors interact with customers. The project will initially launch with Diesel and Jil Sander across the United States and Europe, and will expand in the coming months to Marni and Maison Margiela, followed by a rollout to additional markets. OTB Group designed this service as a premium clienteling tool, enabling advisors to share curated, hyper-realistic visual previews with selected customers, offering a 360-degree view of the product. Google Cloud's portfolio of AI products including infrastructure, Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform and Gemini models, will underpin the solution tailored to the specific needs of different markets and brands – with OTB planning to extend these capabilities across its portfolio.

High-fidelity virtual styling

The initiative leverages Virtual Try-On, a generative AI API on Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform. This technology allows customers to visualize exactly how specific items will look and fit on them with a high degree of realism, creating a personalized shopping experience that bridges the gap between digital browsing and the physical fitting room. By offering this technology to its client advisors, OTB Group provides a sophisticated, high-touch service that transforms standard interactions into highly customized experiences at scale.

"I have always believed in technology as a strategic lever to enhance human talent, at the service of people and creativity. In this context, Artificial Intelligence represents an extraordinary opportunity to make the customer experience more advanced, engaging and personalized. Together with Google Cloud, we have implemented a Virtual Try-On solution that introduces a new personalized shopping experience and provides our teams with more effective tools to deliver outstanding service and build closer relationships with clients. This project brings to life a vision I have been nurturing for over three years, made possible thanks to Google's best-in-class expertise in AI. I am confident this is the natural direction for the evolution of e-commerce and clienteling, and a key driver of growth for the future of the fashion industry," said Renzo Rosso, Chairman and Founder of OTB Group.

Driving omnichannel engagement

The project aims to bridge consumers' physical and digital journeys using high-quality AI visuals to encourage in-store appointments to experience the products firsthand. Beyond the virtual fitting, customers can use AI image editing, built with Google's Nano Banana, to place themselves within Diesel's and Jil Sander's latest campaigns or fashion events, and then bring those images to life with video generated by Google's video creation LLM, Veo.

"Technology is at its best when it solves real-world challenges for the customer," said Matt Renner, president and chief revenue officer, Google Cloud. "This collaboration demonstrates how Google Cloud's AI can elevate the role of the retail team beyond automating tasks. By integrating Google Cloud's Virtual Try-On, OTB Group is pushing past standard transactions to provide client advisors with the AI tools needed to deliver deeply personal, confident shopping experiences at a global scale."

About OTB Group

OTB is the international fashion group that owns the iconic brands Diesel, Jil Sander, Maison Margiela, Marni and Viktor&Rolf. The Group also controls the companies Staff International and Brave Kid and holds a stake in the American brand Amiri. An acronym for "Only The Brave", OTB believes in pushing the boundaries of fashion and style, supporting the creativity of international talent and expressing the full innovative spirit and uncompromising courage of its founder and chairman, Renzo Rosso. With over 7,000 employees worldwide, the Group is built on a digital-first approach that places the consumer at its centre, a concrete and long-term commitment to creating a sustainable, technology-driven business, and a strong focus on social responsibility through the OTB Foundation.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack — including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications — that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

SOURCE Google Cloud