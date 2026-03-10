Phoenix Convention Center to Feature in New Segment of All Access hosted by Andy Garcia

PHOENIX, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While most visitors see a convention center as a series of meeting rooms, the City of Phoenix views its premier venue as a living, breathing landscape of sustainable engineering and economic power. In an upcoming segment of "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia," the Public Television audience will be introduced to the sophisticated mechanics behind the Phoenix Convention Center; a facility where Arizona's natural beauty meets high-level municipal strategy.

Filming took place on December 3, 2025, throughout the nearly 1-million-square-foot campus. The segment explores how the center's architecture, inspired by the layered rocks of Arizona's slot canyons and the turquoise hues of the desert sky, serves as more than just a visual tribute to the state. Viewers will learn how this LEED Silver-certified venue functions as an "economic engine," contributing an estimated $453.7 million to the local economy in 2025 alone.

"The Phoenix Convention Center was honored to be featured by 'All Access hosted by Andy Garcia'," said Director Jerry Harper. "We know the Phoenix Convention Center is an important cornerstone in the Phoenix economy, and we are grateful to shine a spotlight on our venue and its day-to-day operations. Our team strives to bring our clients' vision to life, with the Phoenix Convention Center serving as the perfect backdrop to any event."

The educational narrative emphasizes the transformative impact of the center on the downtown urban core. Beyond the exhibition halls, the segment highlights the center's role in revitalizing local business, where the "visitor dollar" supports a network of award-winning restaurants, historic theaters like the Orpheum, and the bustling nightlife of the city's central district. Maintaining this momentum, the program details the strategic vision for a future expansion that could include a connected 1,200-room hotel and increased meeting square footage. This growth is shown as a necessity for Phoenix to remain a top-tier destination for international summits and "mega-events" like the 2026 NCAA Women's Final Four and 2027 NBA All-Star Game.

The segment also addresses the facility's commitment to sustainable event practices. From 31,000 guest chairs manufactured from recycled car battery casings and seatbelts to a nearly $5 million facility upgrade in early 2026, the program highlights the constant evolution required to stay at the forefront of the hospitality industry. As the segment airs on Public Television stations across the country, it serves as a resource for those looking to understand the synergy between public works and private commerce. Through this exploration, the program illustrates that the Phoenix Convention Center is a primary driver of Arizona's identity and its resilient financial future.

About "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia":

"All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" is an award-winning program that highlights the latest topics and trends impacting the world today. The program is created by a veteran team of tenured producers to provide high-quality educational content for Public Television viewers across the nation. For more information, please visit: allaccessptv.com

About the Phoenix Convention Center :

The award-winning Phoenix Convention Center is one of the largest convention venues in the United States. It boasts nearly one million square feet of rentable meeting and event space. As a department of the City of Phoenix, the Phoenix Convention Center is a vital economic enterprise for the state and local economy. The Phoenix Convention Center & Venues include the Phoenix Convention Center, Symphony Hall Phoenix, Orpheum Theatre Phoenix and nine downtown parking facilities.

To learn more about the center's sustainability initiatives and upcoming expansion, visit: phoenixconventioncenter.com

SOURCE All Access