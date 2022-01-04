Creative Planning Acquires Berno Financial Management

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning Inc. ("Creative Planning"), one of the nation's largest Registered Investment Advisers ("RIA"), today announced the acquisition of Berno Financial Management ("Berno"), which has a total of over $300 million in assets under management.

Berno was founded by Bruce J. Berno, CFP ® in 1993 and has helped families and individuals in the greater Cincinnati area, as well as over 20 other states across the country, achieve financial peace of mind for almost three decades. As an independent, fee-only financial planner, Berno offers unbiased advice that focuses on the client's complete financial picture by offering personal wealth management services, financial planning consultations, and investment management strategies.

"Bruce has built a great practice and his planning led, tailored investment approach fits in well with our offering," said Creative Planning Chief Executive Officer Peter Mallouk. "Bruce and the entire Berno team will be joining our Cincinnati practice as we continue to expand in this important market."

"We are proud to have been a pioneer in the independent personal financial advisor service model in Cincinnati and always serving in a fiduciary manner for our clients," said Bruce J. Berno, President of Berno Financial Management. "Implementing our long-term strategic plan called for joining a firm that shared our investment philosophy and would enable us to expand the depth and breadth and quality of our personal financial planning services. Creative Planning is the best fit for us as we continue to grow our business and serve our clients for decades to come."

Park Sutton Advisors served as a financial advisor to Berno on the transaction.

About Creative Planning

Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax advice and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional money management. Creative Planning manages over $100 billion in assets across all 50 states and 65 countries, as of November 3, 2021.

Media Contact:

Jami Schlicher

JConnelly

(973) 850-7309

[email protected]

SOURCE Creative Planning