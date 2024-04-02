Creative Planning Acquires ML&R Wealth Management

Creative Planning expands services in Central Texas with addition of $2.2 billion award-winning wealth management firm

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning, one of the nation's leading Registered Investment Advisors (RIA), today announced the acquisition of ML&R Wealth Management (Maxwell Locke & Ritter). With offices in Austin and Round Rock, Texas, ML&R Wealth Management has been advising individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits on their financial needs for more than 25 years. The deal closed on April 1 with 18 employees at ML&R formally joining Creative Planning.

"We are pleased to welcome ML&R Wealth Management and their expert team into the Creative Planning fold," said Peter Mallouk, CEO of Creative Planning. "They've built a strong reputation as thought leaders as well as presence in the Central Texas community, constantly engaging with businesses and individuals with a breadth of insights and solutions to plan for a financially sound future."

ML&R Wealth Management is a leading financial advisory firm dedicated to providing comprehensive wealth management with a commitment to personalized service and a focus on long-term financial success. With a team of seasoned professionals, ML&R Wealth Management brings a wealth of knowledge in investment management, financial planning, and risk mitigation, creating tailored strategies that align with each client's unique needs and aspirations. As of December 31, 2023, ML&R Wealth Management's assets under management was $2.2 billion.

ML&R expands Creative Planning's presence in Texas and furthers the firm's mission to have local advisors in every major metropolitan market. ML&R has been recognized by numerous organizations, including CNBC's FA 100 rankings, Accounting Today's Wealth Magnets list, InvestmentNews Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors, and more.

"At our core, we understand that our client's financial goals are unique, and we prioritize their dreams by crafting personalized wealth management strategies that go beyond mere numbers." added Stuart V. Smith, lead partner at ML&R Wealth Management. "Joining forces with Creative Planning brings a comprehensive view of finances along with cutting edge technology and services. We're thrilled to offer these services to the more than 3,000 client accounts that we manage, as well as our expertise and services into Creative Planning's broader ecosystem."

The Asset & Wealth Management Investment Banking team of Raymond James served as financial advisor and Katz Teller served as legal counsel to ML&R Wealth Management on the sale.

Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax planning and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional clients. Creative Planning and its affiliates have more than $300 billion in combined assets under management and advisement across all 50 states and 90 countries as of December 31, 2023. United Capital Financial Advisors is an affiliate of Creative Planning.

