Creative Planning Acquires Hatton Consulting

The Arizona Based Wealth Management Firm Manages $440 Million in AUM

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hatton Consulting (Hatton) has joined forces with Creative Planning LLC, one of the largest Registered Investment Advisers ("RIA") in the country. Hatton, which has $440 million in AUM, is a Phoenix based wealth management firm that works primarily with key executives and managers, business owners, pre-retirees and retirees, and widows/widowers.

Founder and President Tim Hatton founded Hatton in 1999 with the goal of providing objective, client-focused investment and wealth management services to his clients. Hatton has a dedicated team with a core set of values in place aimed at providing the best possible service to their clients.

"Tim and Jim Hatton, along with the rest of the Hatton team will make an excellent addition to the Creative Planning family," said Peter Mallouk, President and CEO of Creative Planning. "Not only do they have decades of experience and industry-leading credentials under their belt, but their value system based on integrity, expertise, and service is exactly what we look for in these types of deals."

"At Creative Planning, Peter has created what I believe to be the best integrated wealth management firm in the country," said Tim Hatton. "We can now seamlessly tie investment management, estate planning, tax and insurance strategies together so each client can be confident that all elements of their financial plan are working optimally within a fiduciary standard of care."

"I am very excited to partner with Peter and his team at Creative Planning," said Jim Hatton, Vice President at Hatton. "The partnership will enable us to better address the client's growing needs, in all areas of wealth management, while continuing to deliver a fiduciary standard of care".

With its latest acquisition, Creative Planning advises on over $225 billion in assets across all 50 states and 65 countries with continued plans for growth throughout 2022.

About Creative Planning

Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax planning and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional clients. Creative Planning advises on over $225 billion in assets across all 50 states and 65 countries, as of December 30, 2021.

