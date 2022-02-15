Creative Planning Acquires JBJ Invest

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JBJ Invest ("JBJ"), managing more than $735 million in assets, has joined forces with Creative Planning LLC. ("Creative Planning"), one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing Registered Investment Advisers ("RIA"), to further expand a comprehensive dental specialty practice.

JBJ Invest provides robust financial planning and portfolio management services to individuals, families, trusts, and institutions, particularly within its specialty healthcare niche. JBJ's focus is providing top-tier investment advisory expertise, as well as business, life-management, and retirement plan consulting services.

"JBJ's core values of integrity, accuracy, consistency, and service so clearly aligned with our values that bringing them into the Creative Planning fold was an easy decision," said Creative Planning Chief Executive Officer Peter Mallouk. "JBJ's presence in South Carolina and 40 other states will help Creative Planning expand its reach in those markets and continue to build strong relationships that exceed client expectations."

"Our primary goal has always been to help our clients understand, articulate, and achieve their financial objectives," said Mathew Emmert, owner, and Chief Investment Officer of JBJ Invest. "Due to the quality of its culture and its holistic service offering, Creative Planning was the perfect partner to help us fulfill that mission. They've seamlessly incorporated an impressive suite of solutions into their unique planning process, including tax and legal expertise, which will serve our clients – particularly our practitioners and small business owners – extremely well in the years ahead."

While JBJ has a diverse client base, it was originally founded by pediatric dentist Dr. Jim Jackson, allowing it to serve the unique needs of the dental community, and it's looking forward to continuing to guide healthcare professionals through an increasingly complex financial landscape.

"I've long admired what Peter Mallouk has built at Creative Planning. He's a pioneer in the independent advisor space who has done extraordinary work on behalf of his clients and employees. The JBJ Invest team is privileged to be associated with this culture of exceptionalism, and we intend to carry it forward," Emmert said.

DeVoe & Co. served as financial advisor to JBJ Invest on the transaction.

About Creative Planning

Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax advice and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional money management. Creative Planning manages over $100 billion in assets across all 50 states and 65 countries, as of February 15, 2022.

