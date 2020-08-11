Creative Planning Acquires Lenox Wealth Management

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning Inc. ("Creative Planning"), one of the nation's largest Registered Investment Advisers ("RIA"), today announced the acquisition of Lenox Wealth Management, a Registered Investment Advisory firm located in Cincinnati, Ohio. Lenox Wealth Management provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management for clients with approximately $600 million in Assets Under Management.

Peter Mallouk, Chief Executive Officer of Creative Planning, said, "John Lame and the Lenox team have built an independent wealth management firm that mirrors the Creative Planning values of independence and a financial planning led investment approach. We welcome John and his team to the Creative Planning family."

John Lame, Chief Executive Officer of Lenox Wealth Management, said: "Twenty years ago, Lenox set forth with a vision to better serve the P&G and Cincinnati communities by creating an independent, fee only, multi-family office platform. Our partnership with Creative Planning will preserve our heritage as fiduciaries, expand our menu of services, and provide the technology and scale for our advisors to provide the best in class advice and service available for years to come."

"As part of the Creative Planning team we'll be able to enhance our service offerings and have the resources needed to support our growth. We are thrilled to have found partners who share similar values and culture. We're so excited to become part of the Creative Planning team," said Anne Megerle, Senior Vice President of Lenox Wealth Management.

Peter Mallouk went on to say, "Creative Planning has a substantive presence in Cincinnati already, and with Lenox joining the team, we will be working with hundreds of families in the area with well over a billion in assets. Our goal is to become the number one choice for individuals seeking independent wealth management in Cincinnati and throughout the country."

Lenox Wealth Management was represented exclusively in this transaction by Park Sutton Advisors, LLC and received legal counsel from Katz Teller Brant & Hild.

About Creative Planning

Creative Planning, Inc. is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax advice and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional money management. Creative Planning manages over $50 billion in assets across all 50 states.

Data as of August 11, 2020.

Contact: Peter Mallouk, Creative Planning, Inc., 913-696-0500

SOURCE Creative Planning

