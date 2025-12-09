Creative Planning Acquires Marshall Financial Group, Grows AUM by $900 Million

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning, one of the nation's largest registered investment advisors (RIAs), today announced it has acquired Marshall Financial Group (Marshall Financial), an established RIA in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. The acquisition adds 19 employees and more than $900 million in assets under management to Creative Planning.

"Marshall Financial has a 50-year history of helping clients with wealth management and financial planning. Their impeccable reputation in the industry, along with their extensive experience, is a welcome addition to the Creative Planning team," said Creative Planning President and CEO Peter Mallouk.

Marshall Financial provides a comprehensive approach to wealth management, offering integrated financial planning including investment, cash flow, risk management, estate and education planning along with charitable giving, tax minimization and other services.

"We're proud to join Creative Planning," said Marshall Financial President and Senior Wealth Advisor Paula Nangle, CFP®. "Both companies share the same values, culture and personalized approach to client service. Additionally, we're excited about the broad suite of services and capabilities Creative Planning can offer our current and future clients."

Mary Beth Gray at Kleinbard LLC served as Marshall Financial's legal counsel, and DeVoe & Company, an investment bank and consulting firm to RIAs, represented Marshall Financial in the transaction.

About Creative Planning

Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning-led investment management approach, retirement planning, trust services, tax planning and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional clients. Creative Planning and its affiliates have more than $390 billion in combined assets under management and advisement across all 50 states and 90 countries as of September 30, 2025. United Capital Financial Advisors is an affiliate of Creative Planning, LLC. For more information, visit www.creativeplanning.com.

Media Contact

Creative Planning

[email protected]

Correction: An earlier version of this release incorrectly stated the number of employees added on account of the acquisition, in paragraph 1.

SOURCE Creative Planning, LLC