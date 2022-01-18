Creative Planning Acquires Reilly Financial Advisors

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning Inc. ("Creative Planning"), one of the nation's largest Registered Investment Advisers ("RIA"), today announced the acquisition of Reilly Financial Advisors (Reilly), which has a total of over $2B in assets under management.

At Reilly Financial Advisors, wealth management is at the center of their many offerings. In addition to offering comprehensive financial planning, Reilly also specializes in corporate retirement plans and working with international clientele. For founders Frank and Don Reilly, the importance of creating a business clients felt like they could trust, and where employees genuinely enjoyed working, was paramount.

"Reilly's strong company values, philanthropic efforts, and commitment to their clients were three of the main reasons why we at Creative Planning were drawn to them as business partners," said Creative Planning Chief Executive Officer Peter Mallouk. "We are excited to bring the entirety of the Reilly team into the fold as we continue to expand our practice and brand."

"I could not have asked for a better business partner than Creative Planning for a few key reasons: their similar business practices and culture, their enhanced—and extremely robust—client service offerings, and their greatly expanded opportunity for employee growth," said Reilly Financial Advisors President, Frank Reilly. "Simply put, I wanted someone who would prioritize the same level of care for both our clients and employees as the Reilly family has for the last 22 years."

"Creative Planning and Reilly Financial Advisors are an excellent match. Don and Frank have built a great firm and serve clients extremely well. It's exciting to be part of the coming together of two great firms," said John Langston, Managing Partner of Republic Capital Group.

Republic Capital Group acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor to Reilly Financial Advisors on the transaction.

With its latest acquisition, Creative Planning now manages over 100 billion in assets across all 50 states and 65 countries with continued plans for growth throughout 2022.

About Creative Planning

Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax advice and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional money management. Creative Planning manages over $100 billion in assets across all 50 states and 65 countries, as of January 18, 2022.

