Creative Planning Acquires Retirement Plan Provider America's Best 401k

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning today announced the acquisition of America's Best 401k, a rapidly growing nationwide 401(k) provider with a low-fee model, which will effectively build on the two firms' existing relationship and give Creative Planning a larger foothold in the retirement plan sector.

"We entered the acquisition market earlier this year with the acquisition of the Johnston Group and we're excited to continue down this growth path," said Peter Mallouk, Chief Executive Officer of Creative Planning. "We've been lucky to work with some of the best in the industry and partner with firms that share our values and vision. The retirement business is ripe for growth; and acquiring America's Best 401k will allow us to stay at the forefront of the 401(k) industry."

As the current 3(38) investment fiduciary and RIA for America's Best 401k, Creative Planning has in-depth knowledge of the firm's clients, which include both small and large-sized companies. America's Best 401k founder and President Tom Zgainer will remain in his current role. The terms of the deal are undisclosed.

The acquisition was facilitated by Ardea Partners, which advised Creative Planning, and Wise Rhino, advisor to America's Best 401k.

"Having already worked closely with Peter and the Creative Planning team, I am confident that the acquisition will allow us to continue to do the best we can to provide our clients a strong fund line-up with full fiduciary services," Zgainer said.

Under Mallouk's leadership, Creative Planning has grown from $34 million in assets under management in 2004 to over $43 billion in assets today. Creative Planning has over 650 employees with clients in all 50 states.

About Creative Planning

Creative Planning, Inc. is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax advice and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional money management. Creative Planning manages approximately 43 billion in assets for individuals and families in all 50 states. For more information, please visit www.creativeplanning.com.

For additional disclosures on rankings, please visit: http://creativeplanning.com/important-disclosure-information/.

About America's Best 401k

We are disruptors. We remember what most plan providers have seemingly forgotten. That the money in 401(k) plans is the possession of real people. People with families. Families that deserve to have the benefits of the money they have had the discipline to sock away. In a sense, we are freedom fighters. Freedom from expensive 401(k) plans and underperforming investment options. America's Best 401(k) offers plan sponsors and participants freedom from expensive 401(k) plans and underperforming investment options. For more information, visit americasbest401k.com.

