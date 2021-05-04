Creative Planning Acquires SBSB

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning Inc. ("Creative Planning"), one of the nation's largest Registered Investment Advisers ("RIA"), today announced the acquisition of Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blayney, LLC ("SBSB"), with over $5 billion in assets under management.

"SBSB is, by far, our most impactful acquisition to date, in terms of bringing on a large pool of experienced talent," said Creative Planning Chief Executive Officer Peter Mallouk. "With SBSB joining our team in the DC metropolitan area, which already works with over 1,000 clients in the area, we are on our way to emerging as the leader in the region."

Founded in 1991, SBSB offers comprehensive financial planning, investment management and tax preparation services for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients. SBSB will add over 60 team members to the Creative Planning team.

"We searched for a partner with great leadership that shared our fiduciary mindset and our comprehensive, financial planning-led approach to wealth management" said Greg Sullivan, Co-Founder of SBSB. "Creative Planning checks all those boxes and will help us greatly expand our client services with in-house access to estate planning, insurance planning and corporate trustee services. We remain focused on delivering outstanding service and advice to our clients and couldn't be more thrilled to be joining the Creative Planning team."

Ardea Partners LP served as exclusive financial advisor to SBSB, and Alston & Bird served as legal counsel to SBSB.

About Creative Planning

Creative Planning, Inc. is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax advice and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional money management. Creative Planning manages over $76 billion in assets across all 50 states and overseas.

