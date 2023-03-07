Creative Planning Acquires Telarray Advisors

The Memphis Based Wealth Management Firm Manages $1 Billion in AUM

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telarray Advisors (Telarray) has joined forces with Creative Planning LLC, one of the largest Registered Investment Advisers ("RIA") in the country. Telarray has $1 Billion in AUM and brings 18 new employees into the Creative Planning fold.

Telarray has been serving its clients across the country since 2005. The firm handles a broad portfolio of investments for clients all over the country, with services for everyone from those just beginning their investment journey to senior corporate leaders with complicated compensation packages. They specialize in retirement planning, estate planning, investing, tax management strategies, executive compensation, and risk management. Additionally, the firm has historically operated as a fee-only fiduciary.

"Creative Planning is thrilled to bring on the Telarray team who will help us break deeper into the Tennessee market," said Peter Mallouk, CEO of Creative Planning. "It was evident from very early on in our discussions that Telarray's attention to detail, prioritization of clients' needs, and overall work ethic would make a great addition to our team."

"Partnering with Creative Planning is a perfect match for Telarray," said Richard Paessler, President and Chief Compliance Officer of Telarray. "We were looking for a firm that aligned with us in planning philosophy, culture, employee opportunities, and that provides an immediate expansion in our service offering for both our existing and future clients. Creative is that partner, and we are excited to be a part of the team."

In 2017, Richard Paessler was named President of Telarray, after joining the firm five years earlier as Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Marketing Officer.

With its latest acquisition, Creative Planning manages or advises on over $225 billion in assets across all 50 states and 65 countries with continued plans for growth throughout 2023.

About Creative Planning

Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax planning and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional clients. Creative Planning manages or advises on over $225 billion in assets across all 50 states and 65 countries, as of December 31, 2021.

