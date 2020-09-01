Creative Planning Acquires TrueWealth

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning Inc. ("Creative Planning"), one of the nation's largest Registered Investment Advisers ("RIA"), today announced the acquisition of TrueWealth, a Registered Investment Advisory firm located in Atlanta, Georgia. TrueWealth provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management for clients with approximately $1.6 billion in Assets Under Management.

Peter Mallouk, Chief Executive Officer of Creative Planning, said, "This is our largest and most significant acquisition to date. TrueWealth has a substantive, positive impact on our talent pool, with a large team of experienced, credentialed advisors. I had the opportunity to meet with each of them individually, and the team fits perfectly into the Creative Planning culture. We met with several firms in Atlanta, and TrueWealth is the clear choice to help us expand our presence. We share a similar planning led approach, investment strategy and relentless commitment to the client."

Jim Heard, CEO of TrueWealth, said: "This is the best of all worlds for us and our clients. Creative's people and capabilities have impressed us from day one. Our clients will still have the same personal relationship they have always enjoyed with their advisor, and with Creative Planning, we now have a complete suite of financial resources to serve them even better. We couldn't be more excited about what this means for our clients and wealth management in Atlanta."

Peter Mallouk went on to say, "Creative Planning already oversees approximately 1 billion in assets in Atlanta with a strong local team, and with TrueWealth joining the team, we are sitting in a good position to quickly emerge as the #1 independent wealth management choice in the region. We are just getting started in Atlanta and have the talent in place to make great things happen."

About Creative Planning

Creative Planning, Inc. is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax advice and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional money management. Creative Planning manages over $50 billion in assets across all 50 states.

Data as of August 24, 2020.

