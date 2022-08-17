Creative Planning Acquires Wipfli Financial Advisors

The RIA, with offices across the U.S., Manages $5 Billion in AUM

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wipfli Financial Advisors, the wealth management and investment advisory affiliate of top 20 CPA and advisory firm Wipfli LLP, today announced it has reached an agreement to join Creative Planning LLC, one of the largest Registered Investment Advisers (RIA) in the country. Wipfli Financial Advisors has $5 billion in AUM and brings 95 new employees into the Creative Planning fold, including the firm's CEO, Jeff Pierce. Wipfli LLP will maintain a significant minority ownership stake in the venture.

Wipfli LLP started Wipfli Financial Advisors in 1999 with a mission to make objective, fiduciary-focused financial advice available to the everyday investor. During the past two decades, Wipfli Financial Advisors has taken this mission across the country to help a range of clients feel confident in their financial future, from individual investors and families to business owners, nonprofits and foundations.

The transaction includes Wipfli Financial Advisor's digital investment solution, Avid, as well as its retirement plan services group. They will complement Creative Planning's recent acquisition of Lockton Retirement Services and its emerging wealth division.

"Creative Planning is excited to bring on the Wipfli Financial Advisors team. Their presence in Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Montana, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin will help us better serve our clients throughout the U.S.," said Peter Mallouk, CEO of Creative Planning. "From our first conversations with Jeff Pierce and the rest of the Wipfli Financial team, it was evident that this was a perfect match. Wipfli Financial shares the same core values that we instill at Creative Planning and we are excited to hit the ground running."

"From leading with financial planning and a similar evidence-based investment approach, to the incredibly strong cultural alignment and deep commitment to both clients and employees, we knew Creative Planning was the right firm for us to join with," said Jeff Pierce, principal and CEO of Wipfli Financial Advisors. "Going forward, we will be able to provide additional services to our clients to meet their needs for many years to come while investing in our team through a strong commitment to training and development."

"This transaction creates a strategic relationship that will allow our clients to access a broad set of services through innovative financial platforms," said Kurt Gresens, managing partner and chairman of the board of Wipfli LLP.

With its latest acquisition, the third in roughly two-months, Creative Planning manages or advises on over $225 billion in assets across all 50 states and 65 countries with continued plans for growth throughout 2022.

Transaction terms were not disclosed, and the timing of closing is subject to certain approvals and conditions. Ardea Partners LP served as exclusive financial advisor to Wipfli Financial Advisors, and Alston & Bird served as legal counsel to Wipfli Financial Advisors.

About Creative Planning

Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax planning and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional clients. Creative Planning manages or advises on over $225 billion in assets across all 50 states and 65 countries, as of December 31, 2021.

