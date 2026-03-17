Creative Planning Deepens Focus on Women's Leadership and Financial Education Through Women's Forum

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning, one of the nation's largest registered investment advisors (RIAs), today announced the launch of the Women's Forum, Powered by Creative Planning — an initiative originally founded by CAP STRAT and now expanded as a Creative Planning offering.

The Women's Forum was established by the founders of CAP STRAT, a firm that later became part of SageView Advisory Group. Following Creative Planning's acquisition of SageView in 2025, the program will now continue to expand under the Creative Planning brand, further supporting the firm's commitment to empowering women through financial education, community and leadership programming.

"We're thrilled to support the Women's Forum and their mission of financially empowering women," said Creative Planning President and CEO Peter Mallouk. "In the coming decades, women are projected to inherit a substantial amount as part of the estimated $124 trillion 'great wealth transfer.' Women have historically faced significant barriers to building wealth, and the Women's Forum provides financial, leadership and personal development resources to help women to advance their careers and enterprises, grow their personal wealth, and gain overall peace of mind."

The forum, created in 2015 by Creative Planning Directors Barbara Best and Nancy Rizzuto, was founded with the mission of helping women succeed personally, professionally and financially by providing a community that offers programs, resources and networking opportunities. Since its inception, the Women's Forum has hosted hundreds of events, connecting thousands of women to peers and thought leaders in the areas of finance, well-being, leadership, purposeful living and personal fulfillment.

Under Creative Planning, the Women's Forum will have greater resources to expand its programs and educational offerings across the country.

"We wanted to foster a professional network that focuses on issues that matter to women — spiritual, physical and mental well-being; aging; purposeful living; leadership; and building sustainable wealth. We're incredibly grateful for Peter's and Creative Planning's support in helping women expand their economic opportunities, grow professionally and realize their full potential," said Best and Rizzuto in a joint statement.

Each year, the Women's Forum hosts eight to nine virtual events along with three to four in-person events centered around an annual theme — for 2026, the theme is "Cultivating Peace, Perseverance and Prosperity."

This month, in celebration of International Women's Day, the Women's Forum will host a virtual event on Wednesday, March 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CT with guest speaker Rachel F. Seidman, Ph.D., a curator with the Smithsonian American Women's History Museum, for a conversation inspired by the project, "We Do Declare: Women's Voices on Independence."

Attendees can learn more and register for this free event here: MARCH 18 | Women's Voices on Independence | Women's Forum, Powered by Creative Planning.

About Creative Planning

Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning-led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax advice and family office services for individuals as well as business services and institutional money management. Creative Planning has approximately $700 billion in assets under management or advisement as of December 31, 2025. SageView Advisory Group, United Capital Financial Advisors and Baseline Wealth Management Ltd. are affiliates of Creative Planning.

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