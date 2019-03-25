Creative Planning Financial Advisors Ranked Best in Country

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on data provided by over 4,000 of the nation's most productive advisors, four out of five of the best financial advisors in Kansas belong to Creative Planning. The prestigious list released by Barron's includes Tim Sutton (No. 1), Jay Beebe (No. 2), Brett Boyles (No. 3) and Todd Shepherd (No. 5). President and Chief Investment Officer Peter Mallouk was ranked "consistently the best" in honor of his being the only person to have ranked No. 1 on Barron's "Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors in America" list for three consecutive years (2013-15).

"Our unique financial planning-led approach that considers income, tax bracket, retirement goals, estate plans and current assets to create a holistic plan that's completely customizable is proving to be well-liked by our clients in all 50 states," said Mallouk. "We're honored that our high standards of responsibility position us among the best in the financial planning industry."

Founded nearly a century ago, Barron's is published by Dow Jones & Company and is considered the founder of modern financial journalism. The publication includes the following factors in determining the rankings: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.

With over $37 billion in assets under management, Creative Planning is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in the United States. As a firm composed of registered investment advisors, Creative Planning is held by law to the highest standards of responsibility to its clients.

About Creative Planning

Creative Planning is a nationally recognized leader in the wealth management community focused on providing clients with customized investment plans and comprehensive wealth management services. For over 20 years, the Creative Planning team has been working with individuals and institutions to customize and manage portfolios designed to optimize the probability of success. As of February 2019, Creative Planning has over $37 billion in assets and advisors serving clients in all 50 states. For more information, visit creativeplanning.com.

