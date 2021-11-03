Creative Planning Passes $100 Billion in AUM

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning Inc. ("Creative Planning"), one of the nation's largest Registered Investment Advisors ("RIA"), today announced that it has surpassed $100 billion in assets under management.

"Clients want to work with independent professionals that are looking out for their financial goals and interests," said Creative Planning Chief Executive Officer Peter Mallouk. "By reaching this benchmark, we are leading the industry into a new era in wealth management." Creative Planning is the first national RIA to offer family office services at scale, bringing investment management, financial planning, legal, tax and trust services to its clients. In a field dominated by serial acquirers, Creative Planning's growth has been mostly organic: one client at a time.

In 2004, Mallouk bought out Creative Planning, originally founded in 1983, and reregistered it as an independent wealth management firm and registered investment advisor. Today, Creative Planning serves clients in all 50 states and in 65 countries.

Over the past 20 years, the number of RIAs has grown at a steady pace. According to a recent report, the total number of firms registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2021 hit a record high of 13,880—an increase of 386 firms, or a 2.9% boost over last year.

