Creative Planning Ranked No. 1 on RIA Channel®'s List of Top 100 Wealth Managers

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning LLC. ("Creative Planning"), one of the nation's largest Registered Investment Advisers ("RIA"), has been named No. 1 on RIA Channel®'s 2020 Top 100 Wealth Managers List.

RIA Channel ranked the firms in this year's listing based on proprietary criteria and data. Rankings are based on an RIA firm's size and growth of assets, as reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as of June 30, 2020. Regulatory data, organic research, and advisor surveys from RIA Database were also harnessed to compile this year's Top 100 Wealth Managers List. For more information, please visit https://www.riachannel.com/top-100-wealth-manager-list-2020/.

Peter Mallouk, Chief Executive Officer of Creative Planning, said, "We are humbled and honored to see the name of our firm at the top of such a prestigious ranking of RIAs. Everything we do is driven by our client-centric, planning-led approach to wealth management, and we are grateful to be recognized by our peers in the industry for our efforts."

About Creative Planning

Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax advice and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional money management. Creative Planning manages over $50 billion in assets across all 50 states.

Data as of August 24, 2020.

www.creativeplanning.com

