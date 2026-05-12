Creator Monetization Platform POP.STORE Signs on as Official Title Sponsor for VidCon Anaheim 2026 to Unveil ECHO-ME, the First Agentic AI Commerce Platform to Help Creators Run Their Businesses

As the creator economy continues to mature, creator infrastructure becomes a key focus for the annual show, the world's largest event for creators, industry, brands, and fans

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VidCon, the annual event that sits at the intersection of all aspects of the creator economy - creators, fans, brands, and industry - today announced that POP.STORE, the creator monetization platform that empowers creators to own their audience and monetize directly through a single, easy-to-manage storefront, will be the official title sponsor for the 15th annual flagship show. As the official title sponsor, POP.STORE will unveil ECHO-ME, the first agentic AI commerce platform built specifically for creators.

VidCon and POP.STORE logos.

As the creator economy rapidly evolves and is projected to reach $480 billion by 2027, VidCon returns to Anaheim for its 15th anniversary at a pivotal moment for the industry. Despite massive growth, the majority of the 200 million content creators run their entire operations alone, without teams, tools, or infrastructure to support them. The partnership ties into these larger industry themes, with ECHO-ME from POP.STORE poised to impact how creators utilize AI, shifting from task-based AI that waits for instructions to an agentic AI commerce platform that runs workflows autonomously to reduce operational work.

ECHO-ME gives every creator a full team working behind the scenes. The Social Engagement Agent responds to comments and DMs in exactly your voice and at a human cadence, so every interaction feels personal - growing engagement up to 8x. The Content Creator Agent produces fully researched, illustrated PDFs in under 10 minutes and generates HD and 4K reels and photoshoots featuring the creator themselves in minutes - replacing days of shooting and editing. The Deal Monitoring Agent scans every DM, so no brand deal or collab opportunity slips through. Lastly, the DM Auto-Selling Agent handles Comment-to-DM flows and closes sales automatically, so your storefront sells while you sleep. For the first time, creators of any size have the infrastructure of a full operation - without the overhead. This shift gives creators critical support and flexibility to grow their audience and focus on creativity, as more creators become operators.

As title sponsor, POP.STORE will host the Opening Day Keynote, moderated by leading creator economy expert and platform insider Jon Youshaei. Jon will sit down with POP.STORE CEO, Gautam Goswami, for a candid conversation on the single question defining the next chapter of the creator economy: what happens when AI stops being a tool creators use and starts being a team that works for them? The session will go beyond theory with a live demo of ECHO-ME, giving every creator in the room a clear, practical path to growing their business with AI. The Keynote is open to both Creator and Pro Pass badge holders.

Additionally, POP.STORE will showcase ECHO-ME on the VidCon Expo Hall floor with a 50x50 "Galactic Mission Control" booth - a high-fidelity command center designed to show attendees and creators what it looks and feels like to have an AI agent team working for them. Through interactive demos, visitors step inside a fully automated creator business and see ECHO-ME's four purpose-built agents working in concert: engaging audiences, surfacing brand deals, and converting everyday interactions into income, all in the creator's own voice, without waiting to be asked.

"At VidCon, you see firsthand how creators are building real businesses, often largely on their own, with more passion than any other industry on earth. The integration of AI is one of the most exciting shifts I've witnessed in twenty years of technology. With an agentic AI team like ECHO-ME, a creator with 5,000 followers can now operate like one with a full team behind them. That's why we built it, inspired by everything we learned at VidCon 2025. And we are back to bring it to the creator community because we know creators need this," said Gautam Goswami, CEO of POP.STORE and CommentSold.

"We're excited to welcome back POP.STORE to VidCon in such a significant way," said Sarah Tortoreti, VP of VidCon. "As the creator economy matures, creators are increasingly building sophisticated businesses around their brands and looking for the infrastructure, partnerships, and tools to grow sustainably. This year's event reflects that evolution - bringing together the platforms, services, and innovators helping creators scale their operations, deepen audience engagement, and define the future of the creator economy."

VidCon 2026 guests can expect an elevated event experience with three ticket types - VidCon, Creator, and Pro - tailored to fans, emerging creators, and industry professionals. Attendees will be able to engage with Featured Creators through meet-and-greets, stage programming, and immersive and interactive activities and events. Featured Creators who will attend VidCon 2026 include filmmaker and performance artist Anthony Po (Anthpo), beauty pioneer Emmy Combs, gaming creator Foltyn, "Love Island USA" breakout Jeremiah Brown, and YouTube trailblazers like Alex Wassabi and GloZell, as well as Brianda Deyanara, Caylus, DangMattSmith, Gohar's Guide, Jeremy Hutchins, jmancurly, JT Casey, Kaido Lee Roberts, Kelsi Davies, Merrick Hanna, Peet Montzingo, Rosanna Pansino, Sambucha, and ZHC, with more to be announced leading up to the show.

To stay up to date, please visit https://www.vidcon.com/anaheim/

Connect on social:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vidcon/

IG: @Vidcon

About VidCon:

VidCon is the world's largest and only event that sits at the cross-section of all aspects of the creator economy: creators, fans, brands, and the industry, bringing together a legacy of expertise from the creator space to foster discovery, play, growth, and connection to help shape the future of the creator economy. The flagship VidCon event takes place annually in Anaheim, welcoming tens of thousands of attendees and over 100 brand exhibitors. VidCon was founded by veteran YouTube creators John and Hank Green (Vlogbrothers) in 2010 and joined FAN EXPO in 2024. With more than one million fans across North America, FAN EXPO is the largest comic con event producer in the world, bringing together pop culture enthusiasts from around the world to celebrate all things fandom.

About POP.STORE:

POP.STORE, a subsidiary of CommentSold Group, the leader in US live and video commerce, is the first agentic AI commerce platform built for this generation of creators - powered by ECHO-ME, the agentic AI operating layer that runs a creator's entire business. From content creation, audience engagement, to sales funnels, and brand deal management - ECHO-ME's agents handle the full weight of a creator's business, autonomously, across every layer, so creators can focus on what no AI can replace: original thinking and creativity.

VidCon Media Contact:

VidCon Press Office

Metro Public Relations

[email protected]

POP.STORE Press Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE POP.STORE