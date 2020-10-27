Creator of Innovative Beverage Products, Silly Brands Inc., Names 5W Public Relations as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has been named PR Agency of Record for beverage distributor, Silly Brands Inc. Headquartered in the City of Industry, Silly Brands aims to make consumers smile through their product offerings, bringing joy into their everyday lives.

5W will work with Silly Brands to launch and amplify their mission of bringing families together, and sparking 'silly' moments and memories with every sip of their products. All of Silly Brand's offerings are perfectly formulated to deliver an explosion of flavor, including Silly Juice, a line of six unique juice varieties each made with real fruit juice and no added high fructose corn syrup.

"Silly Brands offers unique products and a brand mission that our young consumers need now more than ever," said 5WPR President of Consumer, Dara A. Busch. "I'm confident that 5W's expertise in the food and beverage industry will help elevate Silly Brands' products while keeping their playful brand values at the forefront of strategy."

"Now more than ever, we want to bring happiness into our consumers lives with a little bit of silliness," said Keith Davis, CEO and Co-Founder of Silly Brands. "With 5W's experience, we are confident in their ability to help us increase visibility for our fun-filled juices, and raise our brand's awareness with families nationwide."

5W PR understands the competitive environment in the food and beverage industry and has developed tried and true strategies for hyper-targeting their clients' core demographic. From facilitating the launch of new products, to developing long-term creative strategies that ensure maximum media coverage, 5W's experience in the food and beverage arena gets clients the results they are looking for.

About Silly Brands Inc.

Headquartered in City of Industry, Silly Brands is committed to making consumers smile and bringing joy into their everyday lives. Silly Brands never compromises on quality, and provides only the best ingredients so consumers worldwide can focus on making silly memories with their loved ones. For more information, visit https://sillyjuice.com/.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

