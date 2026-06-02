CREATV BIO AND NEOVIA ONCOLOGY ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO STUDY MULTIPLE DRUG RESISTANCE (MDR) IN SOLID TUMORS

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatv Bio, a Division of Creatv MicroTech, Inc. ("Creatv"), a liquid biopsy company focused on innovative diagnostics for cancer, and Neovia Oncology LLC, a Delaware based pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel oncology therapies, announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement to collaborate on Neovia's upcoming studies treating patients with advanced multiple drug resistant solid tumors who are entering late lines of therapy.

The collaboration is expected to generate translational and biomarker data designed to improve patient stratification and deepen understanding of treatment response dynamics in advanced cancers.

In addition to its development as a systemic therapy, Neovia is also evaluating the broader platform potential of NEV-801 in next-generation oncology applications, including antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) strategies.

"We selected Creatv Bio because of their strong scientific capabilities and extensive experience supporting biomarker research across multiple solid tumor types," said Trevor Blake, Founder and CEO of Neovia Oncology. "By integrating advanced liquid biopsy technologies into our clinical development program, we hope to gain deeper insights into patient response patterns and resistance biology as we advance NEV-801."

Creatv's LifeTracDx® blood test isolates Cancer Associated Macrophage-Like Cells (CAMLs) and Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) using Creatv's CellSieveTM microfilters to develop companion diagnostics to monitor drug targets and provide information on patient treatment response.

Dr. Cha-Mei Tang, President and CEO of Creatv Bio added, "Our partnership with Neovia Oncology LLC has the potential to advance the future of cancer diagnosis and treatment, thus saving and improving the lives of cancer patients."

About Creatv Bio

Creatv Bio operates a CLIA-certified cancer diagnostics laboratory, supporting its pharmaceutical partners with research and investigational studies. Creatv's LifeTracDx® blood test is an analytically validated assay used for research and development use only and not intended for use in clinical diagnosis, prognosis, treatment selection or disease monitoring.

About Neovia Oncology LLC

Neovia Oncology is a U.S.-based clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing novel therapies designed to address treatment resistance and tolerability limitations associated with current cancer therapies. The company's lead investigational candidate, NEV-801, is being studied for its potential application across multiple advanced solid tumors.

Creatv contacts (creatvbio.com) :

Daniel L Adams

Chief Scientific Officer

[email protected]

732-783-7132 (office)

Ron Baker

Chief Business Officer

[email protected]

301-785-5185 (mobile)

Novea Oncology Contact (NeoviaOncology.com) –

Shashi Marulappa

Chief Operating Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Creatv MicroTech, Inc.