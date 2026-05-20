CREATV BIO STUDIES PRESENTED AT AACR ANNUAL MEETING SHOWING IMPORTANCE OF MONITORING PD-L1, MITOTIC CTCs and CAMLs IN BLOOD

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatv Bio, a Division of Creatv MicroTech, Inc. ("Creatv"), a cancer diagnostic blood testing company, presented five posters in conjunction with several research collaborators at the 2026 AACR Annual Meeting, held in San Diego, CA.

1. Mitosis in circulating tumor cells correlates with highly aggressive disease in metastatic breast cancer

Abstract: 1065

Key Finding: Circulating tumor cells (CTCs) undergoing mitosis is indicative of highly aggressive disease with poor survival rates.

2. Monitoring PD-L1 in tumor macrophage fusion cells in blood correlates to PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor responses in metastatic breast cancer

Abstract : 1025

Key Finding: Monitoring PD-L1 in tumor macrophage fusion cells (TMFCs) serves as a real-time blood biomarker that predicts Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor (ICI) responses in metastatic breast cancer.

3. Combining circulating tumor cells and cancer associated macrophage-like cells enhances risk stratification models in pan-cancer metastatic disease

Abstract : 1068

Key Finding: Cancer associated macrophage-like cells (CAMLs) are a subtype of TMFCs. Simultaneous quantification of both CTCs and CAMLs allows for more accurate patient risk stratification.

4. Leronlimab induces PD-L1 expression and is associated with long term survival with an ICI in PD-L1 low metastatic TNBC

Abstract : 1033

Key Finding: Monitoring PD-L1 expression on CTCs and CAMLs identifies PD-L1 upregulation after treatment with leronlimab.

5. Preliminary results of a phase 2 study of leronlimab in combination with TAS-102 and bevacizumab in previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer

Abstract : 6466

Key Finding: Monitoring CTCs, CAMLs and ctDNA show promise as early assessments for clinical response when treated with leronlimab.

Creatv's LifeTracDx® blood test utilized CellSieve microfilters to isolate, collect and measure both CTCs and CAMLs (number and size) in each of the clinical studies above.

About Creatv Bio

Creatv Bio operates a CLIA-certified cancer diagnostics laboratory, supporting its pharmaceutical partners with research and investigational studies.

Creatv's LifeTracDx® blood test is an analytically validated assay used for research and development. Current applications include evaluation of circulating biomarkers supporting translational and exploratory studies.

The assay is intended for research and investigational use only and is not for use in clinical diagnosis, prognosis, treatment selection, or disease monitoring.

Creatv contacts (creatvbio.com) :

Daniel L Adams Ron Baker Chief Scientific Officer Chief Business Officer [email protected] [email protected] 732-783-7132 (office) 301-785-5185 (mobile)

SOURCE Creatv MicroTech, Inc.