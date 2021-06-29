CRED iQ and Waterstone Defeasance Announce Integration Partnership

RADNOR, Pa., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CRED iQ, a data, analytics and valuation platform serving the commercial real estate finance and investment communities today announced the integration of the Waterstone Defeasance Calculator into its User Interface. CRED iQ clients can now view total defeasance costs for all loans within its massive database totaling almost $1 trillion in commercial debt.

"Understanding the cost of defeasing a loan helps both CRE borrowers and brokers make smarter and faster decisions when it comes to refinancing, loan assumptions or selling a property", said Co-Founder Michael Haas of CRED iQ.

"We're excited to work with Waterstone to integrate their calculator into our platform. Adding this feature is one example of understanding our clients' preferences and delivering technology to help streamline their decision-making process", said Co-Founder, Bill Petersen.

CRED iQ tracks, analyzes and values over 125,000 properties within its data and analytics platform, which includes the full CMBS Investor Reporting Package. Refreshed monthly, key data points such as current loan balances, origination and maturity dates, tenants' lease expirations, servicer commentary, and borrower contact details makes CRED iQ a one-stop-shop for CRE professionals.

"Integrating with CRED iQ's loan and property data gives clients the right information at the right time to make good decisions regarding the exit strategy on a loan and its corresponding properties. Waterstone and CRED iQ can now provide the client with Defeasance prepayment costs along with estimates ranging from 30 to 120 days from the estimated closing date", said George Rodriguez of Waterstone.

About CRED iQ

CRED iQ is a commercial real estate data, analytics and valuation platform serving professionals across the CRE investment, brokerage, and lending industries. Headquartered in Radnor, PA, the company also has offices in Dallas and Portland, Oregon.

About Waterstone Defeasance

Waterstone Defeasance, LLC is an independent consulting firm specializing in assisting commercial real estate borrowers through the prepayment process. Since 2005, Waterstone has assisted owners and their advisors achieve the lowest possible defeasance costs. Waterstone has developed an industry-leading online defeasance calculator so clients can get a quick prepayment estimate on their website (defeasanceservices.com). Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, the company also has offices in New York, Dallas, and Anaheim.

