CRED iQ Names Harry Blanchard as Managing Director, and Head of Data and Analytics

News provided by

CRED iQ

08 Aug, 2023, 10:11 ET

Adding vital leadership depth as the company continues its explosive growth 

NEW YORK and PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CRED iQ, the fastest growing provider of commercial real estate (CRE) data, analytics and valuation tools is pleased to announce that Harry Blanchard has joined the company as Managing Director, and Head of Data & Analytics. 

Continue Reading
Former Moody’s Executive Harry Blanchard joins tech-focused CRE data firm, CRED iQ as Head of Data & Analytics
Former Moody’s Executive Harry Blanchard joins tech-focused CRE data firm, CRED iQ as Head of Data & Analytics

Harry comes to CRED iQ with a track record of impeccable leadership and executional excellence. His unique experience covers buy-side, sell-side, regulatory, compliance and banking. Harry has served in leadership roles at Moody's, MetLife and Wells Fargo during his career, and has exceptional knowledge of CRE financial data and analytics. 

Learn more about CRED iQ's Data & Products here

"We are thrilled to welcome Harry to the CRED iQ leadership team," said Mike Haas, Co-Founder and CEO. "Harry's multi-faceted experience and leadership skills are vital to our future, and I am pumped to watch him help shape our business."

"I am delighted to be part of the CRED iQ team!  said Harry Blanchard "CRED iQ's platform delivers exactly what CRE professionals need most: precise data, an efficient experience with multiple perspectives, and powerful valuation and risk tools. I am excited to contribute to this extraordinary platform and help make CRED iQ a must-have for all CRE professionals."

"Harry understands how to serve clients, and then distill those insights into product strategy" noted Chris Aronson, CRED iQ's Chief Commercial Officer. "As I learned firsthand, he is also a tremendous teammate. I am thrilled to have him join the CRED iQ family." 

Harry will operate out of CRED iQ's New York City offices set to open in the Fall –joining a growing leadership team based in Manhattan.

About CRED iQ

CRED iQ is a commercial real estate data, analytics, and valuation platform providing actionable intelligence to CRE and capital markets investors lenders and advisors.

Powered by over $2.0 trillion in transactions and data CRED iQ provides actionable data to commercial real estate lenders, brokers, and investors. CRED iQ's customers use the platform to identify and evaluate opportunities for leasing, lending, refinancing, distressed debt, and acquisition opportunities.

SOURCE CRED iQ

Also from this source

CRED iQ Launches Real-Time Distress Alerts

CRED iQ Reveals Risks and Opportunities across $25 Billion in Floating Rate Loans

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.