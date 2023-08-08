CRED iQ Names Harry Blanchard as Managing Director, and Head of Data and Analytics

Adding vital leadership depth as the company continues its explosive growth

NEW YORK and PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CRED iQ, the fastest growing provider of commercial real estate (CRE) data, analytics and valuation tools is pleased to announce that Harry Blanchard has joined the company as Managing Director, and Head of Data & Analytics.

Former Moody’s Executive Harry Blanchard joins tech-focused CRE data firm, CRED iQ as Head of Data & Analytics

Harry comes to CRED iQ with a track record of impeccable leadership and executional excellence. His unique experience covers buy-side, sell-side, regulatory, compliance and banking. Harry has served in leadership roles at Moody's, MetLife and Wells Fargo during his career, and has exceptional knowledge of CRE financial data and analytics.

Learn more about CRED iQ's Data & Products here

"We are thrilled to welcome Harry to the CRED iQ leadership team," said Mike Haas, Co-Founder and CEO. "Harry's multi-faceted experience and leadership skills are vital to our future, and I am pumped to watch him help shape our business."

"I am delighted to be part of the CRED iQ team! said Harry Blanchard "CRED iQ's platform delivers exactly what CRE professionals need most: precise data, an efficient experience with multiple perspectives, and powerful valuation and risk tools. I am excited to contribute to this extraordinary platform and help make CRED iQ a must-have for all CRE professionals."

"Harry understands how to serve clients, and then distill those insights into product strategy" noted Chris Aronson, CRED iQ's Chief Commercial Officer. "As I learned firsthand, he is also a tremendous teammate. I am thrilled to have him join the CRED iQ family."

Harry will operate out of CRED iQ's New York City offices set to open in the Fall –joining a growing leadership team based in Manhattan.

About CRED iQ

CRED iQ is a commercial real estate data, analytics, and valuation platform providing actionable intelligence to CRE and capital markets investors lenders and advisors.

Powered by over $2.0 trillion in transactions and data CRED iQ provides actionable data to commercial real estate lenders, brokers, and investors. CRED iQ's customers use the platform to identify and evaluate opportunities for leasing, lending, refinancing, distressed debt, and acquisition opportunities.

SOURCE CRED iQ