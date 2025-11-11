Credem Strengthens Partnership With Google Cloud to Accelerate Innovation With Generative AI

Banking group extending its strategic collaboration with Google Cloud to implement Google Workspace with Gemini, supporting daily operations and enhancing customer service

MILAN, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Credem, one of Italy's leading banking groups*, and Google Cloud announced today the extension of their partnership to provide the bank's employees with Google Workspace with Gemini, integrating generative AI into daily productivity tools.

This announcement is part of an extended, multi-year strategic collaboration between the two companies. Credem has already chosen Google Cloud to enable the crucial phases of its digital transformation journey, from cloud infrastructure to strategic data management. The integration of Google Workspace with Gemini further strengthens Credem's innovation strategy, aiming to continuously improve service standards for end customers and provide its employees with advanced tools to work more efficiently and dedicate more time to higher value-added activities.

Access to Google Workspace with Gemini will help Credem employees with daily tasks by speeding up information retrieval and optimizing time currently spent on operational activities (such as taking notes, summarizing documents, or analyzing data), with the goal of increasing productivity. Credem is also evaluating the implementation of additional Google Cloud tools, such as Gemini Enterprise and Vertex AI, for the development of AI agents: semiautonomous AI programs that are capable of planning, executing actions, and adapting to complex tasks. All of this will be done in full compliance with industry regulations, always ensuring confidentiality and complete control over the processed data.

To ensure effective and conscious adoption, Credem has launched a robust training and engagement program, starting with an AI skills assessment across the entire company workforce and planning more than 30,000 hours of specific AI training by the end of the year.

"With the adoption of generative AI tools, we want to provide people with useful tools to work better, more efficiently, and dedicate more time to high-value-added activities. All of this," stated Piergiorgio Grossi, Chief Innovation & Data Officer at Credem, "is in line with our purpose, which we have summarized in the term Wellbanking, meaning to create sustainable value and well-being over time for our people, clients, stakeholders, and the communities in which we operate. In this case, Wellbanking means cultivating a professional environment that promotes growth, inclusion, and a healthy work-life balance, recognizing that well-being means working well. In this sense, we are convinced that the adoption of generative AI tools can be one of the pieces of this journey. This approach is fundamental because generative AI represents not only a technological evolution but implies a real change of mindset that everyone must embrace to keep pace with the times and fully seize the opportunities offered by these new frontiers."

"The integration of specific artificial intelligence tools to support people represents a strategic opportunity that requires a genuine cultural shift " said Antonella Indelicato, Head of Personnel at Credem. "For us, this means investing in our people, placing them at the center of the transformation through an intensive training program that will allow them to develop the skills and mindset necessary to face future challenges with confidence. We firmly believe that to maintain competitiveness, it is not enough to have the right tools; it is essential to cultivate a culture that promotes adaptability and continuous growth.. Only in this way can we achieve full mastery of the new technological tools and awareness of their potential."

Raffaele Gigantino, Country Manager Italy at Google Cloud, said: "We are proud to support Credem on its innovation journey, accompanying the banking group in the responsible adoption of generative artificial intelligence. With Google Workspace with Gemini, Credem's employees will be able to count on tools that increase productivity and simplify collaboration, always keeping data security and protection as a priority."

* Source: Credem, la più solida banca in Europa

Credem

Credem, one of Italy's main banking institutions and one of the most solid in Europe, is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange and operates throughout the country with over 500 branches, corporate centers and financial advisors offices.

Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

