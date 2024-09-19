Credera and Areteans launch Connected Marketing Platform to enhance customer engagement

DALLAS , Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global consultancy Credera, in collaboration with Areteans, a Global Elite Partner of Pega , the leading enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) provider, today announced the launch of their Connected Marketing Platform. This innovative solution is designed to help organizations scale their decision-making maturity and drive successful customer engagement strategies.

"In today's fast-paced market, the Connected Marketing Platform is a game-changer for organizations looking to enhance customer engagement and make data-driven decisions with agility," said Rob Walker, general manager of one-to-one customer engagement with Pega. "With these added capabilities, Pega clients will have a connected solution for extending Customer Decision Hub's real-time decision-making into customer acquisition use cases, a stage of marketing that has yet to embrace next best action."

In response to evolving customer experience (CX) expectations and a rapidly changing technology landscape, the Connected Marketing Platform offers a transformational approach to integrating data, analytics, decision-making, cloud technology, and new business processes. Despite increased spending in these areas, many organizations struggle to harmonize these components to achieve meaningful, insight-driven change and deliver promised outcomes.

The Connected Marketing Platform features three core capabilities: an advanced client data environment, powered by OPMG's Marketing Analytics Platform (MAP) and Omni data enrichment; a real-time customer data platform (CDP), powered by Tealium for structured, real-time data distribution and event-triggered decision-making; and real-time one-to-one customer decision-making, powered by Pega's Customer Decision Hub (CDH) for contextual decision-making, AI-driven next best action recommendations, omnichannel awareness, and continuous interaction analysis for optimized responses.

"We're empowering brands to not only meet, but exceed the evolving expectations of their customers and prospects, ensuring seamless and personalized experiences across all touchpoints—driving top-line growth while optimizing efficiency to secure bottom-line profitability," said Walker.

Credera and Areteans are committed to leveraging native cloud technologies, such as AWS, GCP, and Azure, as well as real-time AI innovations to provide clients with outcome-focused, industry-changing technology for optimal speed to market and speed to value.

"With our technology partners, we're proud to bring this solution to market connecting content, data, and decision-making for a personalized customer experience. This helps our clients stay connected to their customers and ahead of their competitors in a fast-paced, complex digital landscape," said Justin Bell, the global CEO of Credera.

About Credera

Credera, a global consulting firm, helps clients unlock potential in a complex and competitive digital world. We drive exceptional, industry-tailored experiences and solutions in transformation, MarTech, AI, and technology. As a values-led organization, our teams take an authentic approach through humility and excellence. We believe this approach has allowed us to work with and transform the most influential brands and organizations in the world, from strategy through to execution. Visit us at www.credera.com .

About Areteans

Areteans, a Credera company under Omnicom (NYSE: OMC), is a Pegasystems Global Elite Partner specializing in digital transformation, personalized marketing, customer relationship management (CRM), and AI-based solutions. Their expertise in transformation consulting and technology enables organizations to excel through innovative solutions, delivering connected data, processes, and intelligence for accelerated growth. Learn more at www.areteanstech.com .

SOURCE Credera