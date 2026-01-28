Credibly Expands AI IP Portfolio With Newly Issued Patent for SMB Financing Platform

DETROIT, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Credibly, the AI-powered working capital company that champions small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued Credibly a new patent, marking another milestone in the company's continued investment in AI-driven underwriting and financing.

The newly issued patent, U.S. Patent No. US 12,505,113 B2, further strengthens Credibly's growing intellectual property portfolio and reflects the company's long-term commitment to embedding Generative AI and Machine Learning directly into the core infrastructure of SMB financing.

"Each new patent we secure reinforces our long-term commitment to building durable, purposeful AI infrastructure for small business financing and doing it in a way that actually improves access to capital for SMBs," said Ryan Rosett, co-founder and co-CEO of Credibly. "This isn't about experimenting with AI around the edges — it's about operating in ways that meaningfully improve the speed, accuracy, and outcomes for small business owners."

Building on a prior patent grant, this latest issuance reflects how Credibly's platform continues to evolve, providing enhancements to the company's technology systems and methods for applying machine learning, deep learning, and Generative AI. These enhancements are designed to evaluate affordability, structure financing offers, and automate complex underwriting workflows at scale. Together, these innovations enable Credibly to deliver faster decisions, more precise offer matching, and a more consistent experience for small business owners navigating the funding process.

Traditional underwriting processes still rely heavily on fragmented systems and manual review, creating bottlenecks for both working capital companies and merchants. Credibly's patented technology replaces these legacy approaches with an integrated AI-powered framework that continuously learns from historical data, adapts to evolving risk signals, and supports faster, more informed credit decisions.

"This patent represents another step forward in making AI a foundational capability throughout Credibly's platform," said Minyang "MJ" Jiang, Chief Strategy Officer at Credibly. "We've been deliberate about developing AI systems that scale responsibly — with the real-world needs of small businesses always top of mind."

The issuance of this patent follows Credibly's earlier patent grant and provisional filings related to its proprietary AI search engine and underwriting architecture. Collectively, Credibly's growing portfolio of issued patents reflects a clear focus on building practical, production-ready AI systems that support small businesses at every stage of growth.

About Credibly

Credibly is a fintech working capital company that improves the speed, cost, experience, and choice of capital for SMBs. The company provides balance sheet, syndication, and off-balance sheet funding options.

Founded in 2010, Credibly has provided access to more than $3 billion in capital to more than 60,000 SMBs, while maintaining a strong emphasis on risk management and a culture of compliance. Credibly made history by becoming the first company in its field to acquire the servicing rights to another alternative working capital company's portfolio ($250 million). The company has achieved steady growth, operated continuously throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and has recorded exceptional origination numbers.

Credibly's headquarters are in Southfield, Michigan, with offices in New York and Arizona.For more information, please visit www.credibly.com.

Media Contact: Jenny Beres, Pink Shark PR, 941-993-7222, [email protected]

SOURCE Credibly