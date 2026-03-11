Credibly Streamlines Merchant Application Process, Expands Broker Integration with Cloudsquare

DETROIT, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Credibly, the working capital company that champions small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced today the launch of a streamlined Online Checkout experience and the release of Credibly API V2 alongside a new integration with Cloudsquare Broker, a secure Salesforce-powered CRM built for alternative lenders.

Together, these enhancements strengthen both the merchant application experience and broker submission process, reducing unnecessary steps, improving documentation visibility, and helping move deals from application to funding more efficiently.

The updated Online Checkout platform reduces the completion process to just three streamlined steps, simplifying the path to accessing capital and improving application completion rates. The redesign improves device synchronization, strengthens security protocols, and enables merchants to correct application errors without restarting the process or delaying final approval.

For SMBs navigating time-sensitive funding needs, these improvements are expected to shorten funding timelines and increase successful submissions.

"At Credibly, we're deliberate about identifying where complexity slows down small business owners as well as our broker partners," said Ryan Rosett, co-founder and co-CEO at Credibly. "This launch reflects our continued focus on making the funding process clearer, more efficient, and easier to navigate from application through approval."

In addition to the merchant-facing improvements, Credibly introduced API V2, a significant upgrade to its integration infrastructure for independent sales organizations (ISOs) and broker partners.

The original API used a single submission endpoint that handled application data and supporting documentation in a single call. API V2 introduces a more structured approach, including stipulation identification to clarify documentation requirements, multi-part form submissions that provide additional methods for merchants to upload files, visibility into outstanding documentation for incomplete applications, and webhook functionality that automatically delivers updated application statuses to partner systems. Together, these changes allow Credibly to return an immediate Success status and ongoing system-to-system updates as the submission moves through the system.

These enhancements allow ISOs to manage documentation directly within their CRM environments, reduce submission errors, and maintain clearer visibility into deal progress. The integration framework operates within Credibly's SOC 2-compliant security environment, reinforcing the company's commitment to safeguarding merchant and partner data.

Through the integration with Cloudsquare Broker, partners can connect directly to the Credibly Lender API to automate submissions, receive real-time status updates, and minimize delays caused by incomplete documentation. Credibly partners will receive a free license to the Credibly Lender API integration for Cloudsquare Broker, with no usage limits.

"By strengthening both the merchant and broker experience at the same time, we are reinforcing our commitment to operational discipline and transparency," said Minyang Jiang, Chief Strategy Officer at Credibly. "Our goal is simple: make it easier for partners to submit deals and for small businesses to access capital without unnecessary delays."

The launch represents Credibly's continued investment in improving how capital is delivered to small businesses and how broker partners interact with the funding process.

About Credibly

Credibly is a fintech working capital company that improves the speed, cost, experience, and choice of capital for SMBs. The company provides balance-sheet, syndication, and off-balance-sheet funding options.

Founded in 2010, Credibly has provided access to over $3 billion in capital to more than 60,000 SMBs, while maintaining a strong emphasis on risk management and a culture of compliance. Credibly made history by becoming the first company in its field to acquire the servicing rights to another alternative working capital company's portfolio ($250 million). The company has achieved steady growth, is one of only two alternative business lenders to maintain its asset-backed securitization through the COVID-19 pandemic, and has recorded exceptional origination numbers.

Credibly's headquarters are in Southfield, Michigan, with offices in New York and Arizona.

For more information, please visit www.credibly.com .

