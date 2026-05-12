Credibly Secures over $260 Million in New Financing to Accelerate SMB Financing Growth

DETROIT, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Credibly, the AI-powered working capital company that champions small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced today that it has secured over $260 million in new financing, further strengthening its capital base to support continued growth.

The financing includes the successful completion of a new securitization transaction and the refinancing of its existing warehouse and mezzanine facilities with Truist Bank and Medalist Partners, a $2.5 billion asset-based private credit manager. Truist Securities, Inc. acted as sole structuring agent and bookrunner on the securitization, with Brean Capital, LLC serving as Co-Manager. Together, these transactions expand Credibly's funding capacity and enhance its ability to meet the growing demand for fast, flexible capital from SMBs.

"Access to quick, efficient, and scalable capital is critical to serving small businesses at the speed they operate," said Ryan Rosett, Credibly's Founder and co-CEO. "This financing strengthens our ability to deliver on that promise and positions us for continued growth in 2026 and beyond."

SMBs are increasingly turning to alternative financing providers for fast access to capital. Credibly's platform leverages AI and data-driven underwriting to streamline the funding process, enabling faster approvals and more personalized financing solutions.

This latest financing builds on Credibly's continued momentum in expanding its technology infrastructure and deepening its broker and partner base, allowing the company to scale originations while maintaining disciplined risk management.

"With this expanded capital base and a record first quarter, we are well-positioned to support even more businesses with the working capital that they need to grow," said Minyang Jiang, Chief Strategy Officer at Credibly.

Credibly continues to invest in its capital strategy and technology infrastructure to support long-term, scalable growth. With enhanced financing capacity and a strong balance sheet, the company is primed to expand access to capital for small and medium-sized businesses and deepen its partnerships across the broker network.

About Credibly

Credibly is a fintech working capital company that improves the speed, cost, experience, and choice of capital for SMBs. The company provides balance sheet, syndication, and off-balance-sheet funding options.

Founded in 2010, Credibly has provided access to over $3 billion in capital to more than 60,000 SMBs, while maintaining a strong emphasis on risk management and a culture of compliance. Credibly made history by becoming the first company in its field to acquire the servicing rights to another alternative working capital company's portfolio ($250 million). The company has achieved steady growth, is one of only two alternative business financing companies to maintain its asset-backed securitization through the COVID-19 pandemic, and has recorded exceptional origination numbers.

Credibly's headquarters are in Southfield, Michigan, with offices in New York and Arizona.

For more information, please visit www.credibly.com.

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SOURCE Credibly