Credit Card & Household Debt Went Their Separate Ways in 2020… For the Same Reason

DETROIT, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a fintech media company providing news and data to retail investors and business lovers, publishes its latest data study: Impact of the Pandemic on Individual Debt, State by State .

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic brought about several changes regarding not only the economy and fiscal policy but also consumer spending habits. In fact, as more and more people received direct stimulus aid and an increased number of individual loans due to lower interest rates. As a result, Americans were more willing and able to pay off their credit card debt and lower their balance.

Now - switching gears - mortgage debt rose in 2020 across all states (except Connecticut) because of the housing market boom. To add, due to the lower interest rates, mortgage rates fell as well, increasing initial mortgage purchases and refinances, both contributing to higher mortgage debt.

While credit card debt and household debt are related due to the economy and lower rates, they moved differently in 2020. Check out the data study to see how the pandemic impacted these debt levels.

