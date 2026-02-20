Credit One Bank Announces 2025 Community Impact Report, Celebrating $6.55 Million Donated to 32 Las Vegas Non-profits

The Bank's 2025 community impact also included more than $31 million in charitable investments and over 4,000 employee volunteer hours.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, Credit One Bank invested $6.55 million and more than 4,400 volunteer hours into Southern Nevada, with a major focus on expanding youth financial education through partnerships with Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada and Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada. The Bank supported 32 Las Vegas-based charities and one national organization, strengthening access to housing, employment services and hands-on financial literacy programming.

"Reflecting on the work that we have done at our organization over the last year has been truly rewarding, and it's an honor be surrounded by countless individuals who care so deeply about giving back to their community," said Mamta Kapoor, Executive Vice President of Partnerships at Credit One Bank. "It is the people who make up Credit One Bank that made this year so remarkable. Through our employees alone, we served 5,900 meals to those in need, donated 3,286 items to local charities, impacted 357 lives through blood donations, and much more. We look forward to continuing this trend into 2026 and beyond."

Credit One Bank is dedicated to giving back to the community of Southern Nevada through three pillars of giving: Affordable Housing & Homelessness, Employment Services, and Financial Education. More information about how each pillar of giving was supported in 2025 is below:

Financial Education

Through its partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada, Credit One Bank worked with 276 teens to build and operate simulated micro-economies, applying real-world budgeting and business skills. Following the program: 86% of participants correctly identified the role of a budget in responsible spending. 95% agreed that saving money is just as important as earning it.





In partnership with Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada, 5,329 students participated in BizTown and Finance Park programs, receiving 95,892 cumulative contact hours of hands-on financial learning.





The Bank also partnered with Green Our Planet to expand financial literacy education in local schools.





"Financial literacy is one of the most important life skills we can teach young people," said Andy Bischel, Chief Executive Officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. "Through our partnership with Credit One Bank, teens are gaining hands-on experience managing money, making decisions and understanding the long-term impact of saving. These programs are helping our youth build confidence and skills that will serve them for the rest of their lives."

Affordable Housing & Homelessness

2025 marked the start of Credit One Bank's partnership with the Kline Veterans Fund, providing crucial housing assistance to veterans and their families in need. Over the last year, the Bank helped more than 100 veterans and veteran families access housing support through the Kline Veterans Fund, along with additional services that promote long-term stability: Housing security for 61 individuals through the Fund's 'Home For the Brave' initiative Helping 29 veteran families keep their homes through rent and mortgage assistance Providing security deposit assistance to six veteran families Providing funding to another 16 families to ensure that their crucial services stayed intact





Additionally, Credit One Bank continued its dedication to long-term partners such as the Las Vegas Rescue Mission and Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada, both of which the Bank has supported for 20 years, and expanded its support to organizations including Olive Crest and Kline Veterans Fund, both of which the Bank began supporting over the last year.

Employment Services

These initiatives included the expansion of the One For The Community Scholarship to support 21 students in Southern Nevada. Through longstanding partnerships with organizations such as Family Promise Las Vegas, U.S. VETS, HELP of Southern Nevada, and others, Credit One Bank helped families and individuals facing adversity access critical resources needed to secure employment and build long-term stability.





This support shined through in the opening of the Credit One Bank Family Promise Navigation Center in September 2025. The center marks the Bank's 15-year relationship with the nonprofit The 12,500 square foot state-of-the-art facility offers at-risk families with children temporary home Since its opening, the center has assisted 17 families





A special moment in 2025 was the return and expansion of the annual One For The Community Scholarship in partnership with the Public Education Foundation. The scholarship increased its number of recipients from 15 to 21 low-to-moderate-income students, each of whom will be pursing higher education in the state of Nevada Each recipient received an initial $2,500 for their first year of higher education, and is eligible to continue receiving yearly scholarships for up to four years, granting each student a potential total of $10,000 In total, the scholarship has supported 47 students over the last three years

Sports Partnerships

Through partnerships with the Las Vegas Raiders, Las Vegas Aviators and Vegas Golden Knights, Credit One Bank expanded its community impact through innovative programming and charitable giving. In 2025, through the annual One For The Community program , Credit One Bank donated: $50,000 to Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada $50,000 to the Maxx Crosby Foundation Since launching in 2021, One For The Community has supported seven nonprofits and contributed $500,000 in total The Bank's Number One Fan program also continued in 2025, providing memorable sports experiences to local families and youth facing adversity.



In addition to grants provided to nonprofits, Credit One Bank supports its local community through direct impact investing in partnership with Community Capital Management (CCM). In 2025, the Credit One Bank Community Reinvestment Program invested over $14.5 million to address the critical issue of affordable housing in Southern Nevada. The CCM fund provides financial support creating a positive impact on low-to-moderate-income families in obtaining a home.

The full 2025 Community Impact Report can be found here. For more information on Credit One Bank and its charitable contributions, visit CreditOneBank.com.

