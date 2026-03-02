Credit One Bank Partners with Jennifer Hudson to Launch Its Credit Education Game: Cards on the Table

EGOT Award-Winning Artist and Talk Show Host Jennifer Hudson joins forces with Credit One Bank to make credit education more accessible with a free card game designed to spark meaningful conversations about credit.

LAS VEGAS, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Credit Education Month, Credit One Bank is teaming up with Artist and Entertainment Icon Jennifer Hudson to launch its educational game, Cards on the Table, and raise awareness about credit education. Designed to demystify credit and make it more approachable, the game shares tips for building stronger habits, answers common questions and shares fun facts about credit.

"Credit education is not often taught in school," said Hudson. "And as a mother and advocate of financial literacy, I believe we need to educate the next generation, especially when it comes to understanding how credit works and the importance of using it wisely. That's what Credit One Bank's Cards on the Table is all about."

Cards on the Table is free to download as part of Credit One Bank's ongoing commitment to educate consumers on the importance of responsible credit use through credit education. The game includes topics and tips on credit essentials:

The Power of AutoPay : Highlighting tools that can help players set their credit score up for best success.

: Highlighting tools that can help players set their credit score up for best success. Financial Term Trivia : Helping players understand terms like credit report and credit score, and how they differ.

: Helping players understand terms like credit report and credit score, and how they differ. Interesting Facts : Spotlighting unknown consequences for irresponsible credit behavior.

: Spotlighting unknown consequences for irresponsible credit behavior. Credit Strategy Thought Starters : Encouraging players to share and learn about best practices to obtain stronger credit.

: Encouraging players to share and learn about best practices to obtain stronger credit. Fun Tips : Offering easily digestible ways to help understand and strengthen credit.

For every download of the game, Credit One Bank is donating $50 dollars (up to $10,000 total) to Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada in addition to a $40,000 donation for Credit Education Month. Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada is the nation's largest organization dedicated to providing youth with the tools they need to make informed choices for their future.

"Education opens doors, sparks potential, and changes lives," said Michelle Jackson, President and CEO of Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada. "Partnering with Credit One Bank and Jennifer Hudson allows Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada to amplify our impact and show what's possible when we work together." –

The Cards on The Table game is one of the many ways Credit One Bank is working to educate, empower and encourage consumers to think differently about credit and improve understanding on the importance of building healthy credit habits.

"At Credit One Bank, we believe access to credit should go hand in hand with the education on how to use it responsibly. That's the white space we're proud to lead, combining access with credit education that is relatable, fun and engaging," said Amber Greenwalt, Senior Vice President of Brand and Advertising, Credit One Bank. "By equipping consumers, especially those building or rebuilding their credit, with easy-to-use tools like this game, we empower them with the financial momentum to achieve what's ahead."

In 2025, Credit One Bank launched its Credit Wreckers campaign, which set out to educate consumers on what not to do with their credit by using cute characters that each describe a credit-wrecking habit. Cards on The Table is an extension of this educational work and leverages the iconic Credit Wreckers and their tips in the game.

To download the Credit One Bank Cards on the Table game and learn more about building healthy credit with the Credit Wreckers, visit CreditWreckers.com. Scroll to the bottom of the webpage to download your own Cards on the Table.

