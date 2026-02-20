Credit One Bank Announces Thought-Leadership Podcast Series with Top 5 Retail Banking Influencer and Host of the Banking Transformed Podcast, Jim Marous

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of Credit Education Month, Credit One Bank is launching a thought-leadership podcast series with financial expert Jim Marous on his Banking Transformed podcast. The first episode titled "Credit One Bank Serves Those Who Others Won't" features an interview with Credit One Bank's Chief Credit Officer Steve Min. Min explains how Credit One approaches risk differently, why its Credit Wreckers campaign teaches people what not to do with their credit, and how building financial momentum can help borrowers qualify for better products over time.

"In this episode of Banking Transformed, we talk about why two-thirds of consumers don't understand the basics of how their credit score is calculated, why the stigma around imperfect credit keeps people from getting help, and what it actually takes to rebuild a credit profile," said Marous.

From making your payments on time to managing credit responsibly and building a diverse credit history, the episode includes actionable tips that can help listeners unlock financial confidence. Credit One Bank strives to make credit accessible for all, encourages responsible credit use through education, and empowers people with the tools they need to achieve forward financial momentum.

"It's not just about giving people access to credit, it's about arming them with the tools and resources they need to manage it properly," said Min. "And that's what we do at Credit One Bank."

Next up, Marous will be speaking with Credit One Bank's Chief Marketing Officer about the credit disparity gap and the value of the annual fee.

About Credit One Bank:

Credit One Bank is a financial services company and one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the U.S. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Credit One Bank offers a full spectrum of credit card products including cash back and points-based cards as well as high-yield certificate of deposit and savings accounts. Credit One Bank is also an official partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Official Credit Card of NASCAR, the Vegas Golden Knights and Best Friends Animal Society. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com, in our Newsroom or on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

