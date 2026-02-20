Credit One Bank Announces Over 2 million 5-star Ratings for its Mobile App, a Significant Milestone for the Bank

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit One Bank announces it's now reached more than two million five-star ratings for its mobile app on the iOS and Android platforms, a significant milestone for the bank. With more than 8 million active monthly users, and 1.5 million daily sign-ins, the Credit One Bank Mobile App is touted as the "best credit card app ever" by users from a convenience perspective in a recent Bank cardmember survey. Designed with the user in-mind and for life on the go, it delivers intuitive navigation, top-tier security and convenience.

Credit One Bank Mobile App for iOS and Android users

Some of the latest innovative features that are driving the positive ratings of the Credit One Bank Mobile App are:

Use Siri Shortcuts to pay your bill by saying "Siri, pay my credit card"

See your account at a glance with the home screen widget and Apple Watch

Easily lock and unlock your card

"We're excited to see our cardmembers responding to the transformative work we're doing and are proud to have just surpassed two million five-star ratings," said Michael Coleman, Chief Marketing Officer at Credit One Bank. "We pride ourselves on offering exceptional customer service and are committed to meeting our cardmembers with a seamless banking experience where they are, and we know they are often on the go."

Some of the best on-the-go features of the Credit One Bank Mobile App are:

Setting up automatic monthly payments with AutoPay

Changing your payment due date

Checking your balance and available credit

Viewing recent transactions or monthly statements

Checking your free online credit score and credit report summary to see which factors contribute to your score

From flexible payment options and credit score tracking to custom notifications and real-time fraud alerts, the Credit One Bank Mobile App empowers users to take control of their credit and finances with ease from their fingertips. Leveraging the latest technology like Siri payment shortcuts, Apple Watch integration, widgets and biometrics, Credit One Bank offers exceptional convenience and security.

"In a world where a credit card is used to pay for almost everything and cardmembers demand instantaneous transactions, the importance of a seamless mobile banking app has never been more important," said Scott Langdon, Vice President of Digital Experience at Credit One Bank. "We're proud to be paving the way in the digital banking space with a best-in-class mobile app that offers unparalleled customer experience for our cardmembers. It was designed to enhance the everyday experience of our cardmembers by integrating innovative features that fit seamlessly in their daily lives."

The Credit One Bank Mobile App is the perfect credit card companion. With exceptional security, rewards incentives and special offers, simple payment options and credit-building tools, the app is easy to use, safe and makes it effortless to stay on top of financial goals.

To learn more about the Credit One Bank Mobile App, visit CreditOneBank.com/mobile.

About Credit One Bank:

Credit One Bank is a financial services company and one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the U.S. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Credit One Bank offers a full spectrum of credit card products including cash back and points-based cards as well as high-yield certificate of deposit and savings accounts. Credit One Bank is also an official partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Official Credit Card of NASCAR, the Vegas Golden Knights and Best Friends Animal Society. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com, in our Newsroom or on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

For media inquiries only, please email Credit One Bank Public Relations at: [email protected]

