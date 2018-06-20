Credit One Bank Offers Insights On Marriage And Credit

To help soon-to-be newlyweds along, Credit One Bank has shared some information regarding how marriage can impact credit, including but not limited to:

The act of getting married will not affect your credit score. Credit scores are attached to Social Security numbers, which do not change when you get married, so pre-marriage credit histories remain intact.

Credit scores are attached to Social Security numbers, which do not change when you get married, so pre-marriage credit histories remain intact. Marriage may affect your credit score if you decide to add your spouse to your credit accounts and/or open new accounts together.

affect your credit score if you decide to and/or open new accounts together. Couples should know that spending a large amount of money on a wedding could increase outstanding debt, which could lower credit scores.

could increase outstanding debt, which could lower credit scores. Before combining finances, couples should discuss financial behaviors like bill-paying habits, which could potentially have a negative impact on credit scores.

This advice for newlyweds and on other major life events can be found online at Credit One Central, a unique financial resource that provides insight, tools and other resources for a variety of consumer needs.

