Credit One Bank Partners with Bright Money to Expand Credit Access for Over 1 Million Users

Through Bright Money's trusted AI-powered fintech platform, Credit One Bank's new embedded credit card offering reaches more consumers where they are.

LAS VEGAS, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit One Bank, a leading credit card issuer for over 40 years, announced a strategic partnership with Bright Money, a prominent AI-powered fintech platform to launch an embedded Credit One Bank credit card offering. This makes access to a Credit One Bank credit card possible through the Bright Money site and app. Credit One Bank is the first major credit card issuer to offer embedded credit card offers on Bright Money's platform and will provide Bright Money's more than 1 million users with access to personalized credit card solutions.

This collaboration leverages Credit One Bank's proprietary embedded API (Application Programming Interface) to integrate its credit card products into the Bright Money platform. It allows qualified consumers to seamlessly apply for a Credit One Bank credit card without leaving the Bright Money app where they are already managing their money. Credit One Bank will offer three credit card products, all of which include the Bank's signature 1% cash back rewards on gas, grocery and select telecommunication services:

Platinum Visa for Rebuilding Credit

Platinum Rewards Visa (no annual fee)

Platinum Rewards Visa ($39 annual fee)

"At Credit One Bank we strive to empower consumers, and this partnership is key in expanding credit access in a digital-first world," said Jeff Nicolo, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Credit One Bank. "We're proud to be at the forefront of embedded finance offerings, and by integrating directly with Bright Money's AI-driven financial platform, we aim to put consumers on the path to financial independence, right from the palm of their hand. This collaboration is an ongoing part of our growth strategy to reach new audiences."

The partnership utilizes embedded finance technology, allowing Credit One Bank credit card offers to reside natively within the Bright Money platform, offering the customer a seamless, personalized experience through four easy steps:

Link Bank Account : Users connect their bank for analysis of income, spending and balances

: Users connect their bank for analysis of income, spending and balances AI Analysis: The "Money Science" algorithm identifies opportunities for savings and debt reduction and works to understand unique financial profiles and goals. Bright Money can present customers with a personalized Credit One Bank card offer that is designed for their lifestyle.

The "Money Science" algorithm identifies opportunities for savings and debt reduction and works to understand unique financial profiles and goals. Bright Money can present customers with a personalized Credit One Bank card offer that is designed for their lifestyle. Actional Insights: Users get customized debt payoff plans, cash advance options or credit-building opportunities, including credit card offerings from Credit One Bank

Users get customized debt payoff plans, cash advance options or credit-building opportunities, including credit card offerings from Credit One Bank Approval: Once approved for any of Credit One Bank's credit cards, users instantly become a valued Credit One Bank cardmember, ready to begin their credit building or re-building journey.

Bright Money has distinguished itself by using artificial intelligence to create smart financial solutions for its users. The integration of a leading credit card issuer like Credit One Bank enhances this ecosystem and provides a critical next step for users on the road to building a stronger credit history.

"At Bright Money, we are dedicated to providing our users with a clear and AI-enabled path to financial freedom," said Petko Plachkov, co-CEO of Bright Money. "Partnering with Credit One Bank marks a significant step in delivering the best options to our customers and allows us to offer access to world-class, trusted credit solutions within the familiar platform our customers already know and trust. It's more than just access to credit; it's intelligent, personalized, and a seamless digital banking experience modern consumers demand."

The new offering will be available through BrightMoney.co and the Bright Money app starting April 27, 2026.

This partnership is part of Credit One Bank's broader strategy to expand access to credit through fintech integrations and reach new generations of digital-first consumers. Bright Money is the second fintech partnership to leverage Credit One Bank's embedded API for proprietary product offerings, following the Bank's partnership with Money Lion in 2025, offering similar proprietary products.

About Credit One Bank

Credit One Bank is a financial services company and one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the U.S. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Credit One Bank offers a full spectrum of credit card products including cash back and points-based cards as well as high-yield certificate of deposit and savings accounts. Credit One Bank is also an official partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Official Credit Card of NASCAR, the Vegas Golden Knights and Best Friends Animal Society. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com, in our Newsroom or on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About Bright Money

Bright Money is a leading fintech platform, using AI to help Americans manage debt, build credit, and save. Through its innovative AI product suite, Bright gives users a unique way to manage the full life cycle of credit needs from loan sourcing to management to repayment. Bright works with over one million members to improve their financial lives and drive meaningful impact, and is backed by leading venture investors like Sequoia, Alpha Wave, and Hummingbird.

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SOURCE Credit One Bank