Credit One Bank Settles Investigation by California District Attorneys; Denies any Wrongdoing

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Credit One Bank announced that it resolved an investigation by a statewide team of District Attorneys on behalf of the People of the State of California. Credit One Bank expressly denies that it engaged in any wrongdoing or violation of law as alleged in the Complaint and entered into the settlement solely to avoid the cost and inconvenience of further litigation. The California District Attorneys obtained settlements from at least three other companies where similar allegations were made. Those companies also did not admit to any liability or wrongdoing. Credit One Bank has always complied with the requirements of California's law as it relates to collection practices and honors all cardmembers' requests to not be called. Credit One Bank is committed to providing its cardmembers with affordable credit and a high level of customer service.

Credit One Bank is a financial services company and one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the U.S. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Credit One Bank offers a full spectrum of credit card products including cash back and points-based cards as well as high-yield certificate of deposit and savings accounts.

