CREDIT UNION OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA CELEBRATES 70 YEARS

CU SoCal Honors Its Members During Anniversary Celebration

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) commemorated its 70th anniversary during its Annual Meeting and Celebration, reaffirming its dedication to its Members and ongoing mission of Building Better Lives.

Gathering at the Pacific Palms Resort in City of Industry on Tuesday, March 26, CU SoCal honored the trust and loyalty of its Members throughout the years. President and CEO Dave Gunderson, who has guided CU SoCal for 33 years, underscored the crucial role Members have played in the credit union's journey from a single branch in Whittier to a network of 23 branches spanning across Southern California.

"Every milestone we reach could not have been accomplished without the unwavering support of our Members," noted Gunderson. "They've chosen us as their primary financial institution, and it is that trust in us that fuels our dedication to providing exceptional experiences, every time. This anniversary is really a celebration of our dedicated Members."

Since its founding in 1954, CU SoCal has continually evolved to meet the diverse needs of its Members and prioritized Member satisfaction in every interaction. This Member-centric mindset is ingrained in every product, service, and Member touchpoint across the credit union.

More than 300 CU SoCal Members gathered at the expansive Southern California golf resort, eagerly listening as Gunderson and fellow credit union executives took the stage. Following Gunderson's presentation, he initiated the Q&A session, addressing inquiries spanning from the credit union's digital capabilities to Member dividends.

The event provided an opportunity for Members to connect with credit union executives, share their feedback, and participate in various activities, including a raffle featuring an assortment of prizes.

About Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal)

Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, CU SoCal is a credit union open to those who live, work, worship, or attend school in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $2.8 billion in assets, and serves more than 154,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal.org .

