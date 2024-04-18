CREDIT UNION OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PROMOTES NATIONAL CREDIT UNION YOUTH MONTH

New Members Under 18 Receive a $25 Deposit Bonus

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Credit Union Youth Month, Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) is offering a $25 deposit bonus to new Members under the age of 18 when they open an account with their parent or guardian at a CU SoCal branch from April 15 to May 15.

"We hope that this promotion will encourage our Southern California youth to start saving early on, sharpen their money management skills, and illuminate their path to a secure financial future," said President and CEO Dave Gunderson.

More information on CU SoCal's Youth Month promotion can be found by visiting CUSoCal.org/Youth.

About Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal)

Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, CU SoCal is a credit union open to those who live, work, worship, or attend school in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $2.8 billion in assets, and serves more than 154,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal.org.

SOURCE Credit Union of Southern California