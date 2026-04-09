CREDIT UNION OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EARNS 2026 GALLUP EXCEPTIONAL WORKPLACE AWARD FOR THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR

CU SoCal is once again among the top 78 places to work worldwide

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) has once again been recognized by workplace consulting and research firm Gallup as one of the top 78 places to work worldwide in 2026, earning the prestigious Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award for the third consecutive year, and one of only five credit unions to win the award in 2026.

The Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award is based on employee engagement, a key measure of an organization's ability to foster a positive workplace culture through strong leadership, employee wellbeing, transparent communication, and a shared belief in the organization's mission. Earning this recognition for three consecutive years underscores CU SoCal's ongoing commitment to cultivating an environment where employees feel valued, empowered, and connected to the organization's purpose.

"We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition for the third year in a row, which reflects the strength and consistency of the culture we've built at CU SoCal," said Dave Gunderson, CU SoCal President and CEO. "Our success starts with our people. By continuing to invest in their growth and wellbeing, and by fostering a culture rooted in collaboration, trust, and care, we ensure our team remains engaged and inspired to deliver exceptional service to our Members every day."

Organizations considered for this honor must rank in the top percentile of engagement as defined by Gallup each year. Those that qualify are invited to apply and must submit extensive evidence demonstrating their culture of excellence. A panel of Gallup experts evaluates submissions to determine the final award recipients.

About Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal)

Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) is a federally chartered credit union open to anyone who qualifies for Membership. Individuals may become Members through family or household relationships, employer partnerships, select educational institutions, residency or employment in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, or through a complimentary membership in a CU SoCal nonprofit partner association. CU SoCal remains a Member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative dedicated to helping Members build better lives through personalized financial services and support. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $3.84 billion in assets, and serves more than 185,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal.org.

SOURCE Credit Union of Southern California