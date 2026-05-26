CU SoCal Provides $10,000 Donation and Emergency Relief for Residents Impacted by Garden Grove Public Safety Incident

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the unexpected challenges presented by the Garden Grove public safety incident, Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) is taking meaningful action to support those impacted by offering financial relief options for eligible Members and providing direct community support to aid local relief efforts.

Director of Credit Union Advocacy Eric Day, CU SoCal President and CEO Dave Gunderson, and CU SoCal Board Member Stephanie Cuevas presented representatives from the Garden Grove Elks Lodge with the $10,000 donation check.

In line with its mission of Building Better Lives, CU SoCal donated $10,000 to the Garden Grove Elks Lodge Charitable Fund to support relief efforts for individuals and families affected by the emergency. On Tuesday, May 26, CU SoCal President and CEO Dave Gunderson delivered the donation to the Orange County-based organization.

To further support those impacted within the original evacuation area, CU SoCal is offering a short-term emergency loan program based on eligibility, and a loan payment deferral option for qualified existing Members.

"Our thoughts are with everyone impacted, and we appreciate the opportunity to support our Members during this time," said Gunderson. "We encourage those who have been affected to reach out so we can help review available options and provide support where we can."

About Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal)

Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) is a federally chartered credit union open to anyone who qualifies for Membership. Individuals may become Members through family or household relationships, employer partnerships, select educational institutions, residency or employment in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, or through a complimentary membership in a CU SoCal nonprofit partner association. CU SoCal remains a Member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative dedicated to helping Members build better lives through personalized financial services and support. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $3.9 billion in assets, and serves more than 185,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal.org.

SOURCE Credit Union of Southern California