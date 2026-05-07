CU SoCal Welcomes South Hills High School Business Academy Students for Behind-the-Scenes HQ Tour

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) recently welcomed 18 students from the Business Academy at South Hills High School in West Covina for an on-site experience connecting classroom learning to careers in financial services.

The visit was organized by the Business Academy's teacher and program leader Eric Redding, and hosted by CU SoCal's Business Development Team. Students met team members across departments to see how their work supports credit union Members and advances CU SoCal's mission.

Students toured key work areas including the Member Care Center, Fraud Prevention, Support Operations, and Facilities and Purchasing, and wrapped up the visit with a boardroom Q&A featuring CU SoCal representatives and senior leaders.

When asked to share their highlights, students consistently pointed out that being at CU SoCal made them feel welcomed, supported, and valued. They noted how open and approachable team members were throughout the tour, taking time to answer questions and bring CU SoCal's culture to life. Students also enjoyed CU SoCal's word walls, saying the messages were inspiring and reinforced the meaning behind CU SoCal's values.

"Our goal was to show our student guests how many career paths exist within a credit union, how different departments work together, and how every role contributes to supporting Members," said Melissa Manning, VP Business & Talent Development at CU SoCal. "We were honored to welcome the South Hills Business Academy and share the teamwork and commitment to service that define our culture."

About Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal)

Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) is a federally chartered credit union open to anyone who qualifies for Membership. Individuals may become Members through family or household relationships, employer partnerships, select educational institutions, residency or employment in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, or through a complimentary membership in a CU SoCal nonprofit partner association. CU SoCal remains a Member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative dedicated to helping Members build better lives through personalized financial services and support. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $3.84 billion in assets, and serves more than 185,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal.org.

SOURCE Credit Union of Southern California