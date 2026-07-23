Credit Unions Raise Over $1.65M To Support Children's Health

Credit unions and industry partners team up to support medical research and care for pediatric patients

SAN JOSE, Calif. and HILLSBORO, Ore., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Technology Federal Credit Union (First Tech) led the annual Credit Unions for Kids (CU4Kids) Northwest Classic golf tournament, bringing together hundreds of employees, members, business leaders and representatives from 15 credit unions nationwide. The event raised $1.65M in support of children and families served by Children's Miracle Network (CMN) hospitals.

First Tech teams up with credit unions and industry partners to raise over $1.65M in support of children and families served by Children's Miracle Network (CMN) hospitals.

Over the last 26 years, the CU4Kids Northwest Classic tournament has grown into one of the largest credit union-sponsored events benefiting CU4Kids and ranks among the top fundraising contributors supporting CMN. Each year, the initiative brings together sponsors, players, vendors, and volunteers for a day of golf, fun and fundraising, rooted in driving awareness and funding through member and employee efforts. This year's tournament coincided with the 40th anniversary of CU4Kids, representing four decades of partnership between credit unions coming together for CMN hospitals.

Through these campaign initiatives, credit union participants have raised over $17 million since CU4Kids' inception. These funds play a critical role in advancing pediatric cancer research, developing innovative treatments, and providing compassionate care to young patients.

"At its heart, the credit union movement is about people helping people, and the Northwest Classic brings that purpose to life," said Shruti Miyashiro, President and CEO of First Tech. "This event represents the collective commitment of credit unions coming together to support children and families during some of their most challenging moments. As CU4Kids marks its 40th anniversary, we are reminded that our greatest impact comes when we unite around a shared mission. Together, we are providing hope, care, and critical support to families while demonstrating the lasting power of cooperation in action."

"One of the things that makes the credit union movement so special is our willingness to come together in support of something bigger than ourselves," said Rob Stuart, President and CEO of OnPoint Community Credit Union. "The CU4Kids Northwest Classic is a powerful example of that spirit in action. We're proud to stand alongside First Tech and our fellow credit unions to help ensure children and families have access to the care, treatment and support they need when facing life's toughest challenges."

"The impact of this event extends far beyond a single day on the golf course. Every dollar raised represents hope for children, support for families and critical resources for the hospitals serving our communities. We are honored to partner with First Tech and credit unions across the country to advance the incredible work of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and make a meaningful difference in the lives of local families," said Larry Ellifritz, President and CEO of Consolidated Community Credit Union.

CMN partners are nationally recognized for their excellence in pediatric cancer research, innovative treatments, and exceptional patient services. Beneficiaries of this year's fundraising include:

Seattle Children's Hospital (Seattle, Washington)

OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital (Portland, Oregon)

PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Children's Hospital at Riverbend (Springfield, Oregon)

UC Davis Children's Hospital (Sacramento, California)

UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital (Oakland, California)

Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora, Colorado)

This year's tournament was made possible through the generous support of presenting sponsor, EvonSys, alongside more than 150 organizations and credit union partners, including:

Columbia Credit Union

Consolidated Community Credit Union

EvonSys

Fibre Federal Credit Union

First Entertainment Credit Union

Fiserv

FourLeaf Federal Credit Union

InRoads Credit Union

iQ Credit Union

OnPoint Community Credit Union

Oregon State Credit Union

Raymond James

Red Canoe Credit Union

Rivermark Community Credit Union

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

Teachers Federal Credit Union

Unitus Community Credit Union

VyStar CU Foundation

For more information about First Tech's community impact and support of charitable initiatives, please visit www.firsttechfed.com/community.

ABOUT CREDIT UNIONS FOR KIDS AND CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK®

For more than 40 years, Children's Miracle Network® has been a symbol of hope, elevating possibilities for every child in need of care. As the leading charity impacting children's health, we unite people, partners and programs to raise urgently needed funds for children's hospitals across the U.S. and Canada. Wherever you see our iconic balloon, you'll find donors, corporate partners and fundraising programs joining forces to help hospitals meet their most critical needs, from life-saving treatments and advanced equipment to innovative research and family support. Every dollar raised supports the local children's hospital, bringing brighter futures within reach for all kids. As a dedicated partner of Children's Miracle Network, Credit Unions for Kids (CU4Kids) brings the 'people helping people' philosophy to life by fueling healthier tomorrows for local kids.

This is a nonprofit collaboration of credit unions, chapters, leagues/associations and business partners from across the country, engaged in fundraising activities. Adopted as the CU4Kids movement's charity of choice, credit unions are the 5th largest sponsor of CMN Hospitals. Since 1996, CU4Kids has raised more than $200 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Find out why children's hospitals need community support, identify your member hospital and learn how you can Change Kids Health to Change the Future, at cmn.org and www.cu4kids.org.

ABOUT FIRST TECH FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

First Tech Federal Credit Union is the nation's sixth largest credit union, with $30 billion in assets and more than two million members nationwide. Formed through the combination of First Tech and Digital Federal Credit Union (DCU) in 2026, the organization brings together more than seven decades of service to the technology sector with a shared commitment to member-first financial services, grounded in the philosophy of people helping people. First Tech is headquartered in San Jose, California, and is supported by a coast-to-coast branch and ATM network, and a highly scalable, digital-first platform. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit www.firsttechfed.com.

FIRST TECH and the First Tech logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of First Technology Federal Credit Union. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT

Sophia Gilbert

The Hoffman Agency

(541) 521-2459

[email protected]

SOURCE First Tech Federal Credit Union