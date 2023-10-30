Creed, Recently Endorsed by Kirk Cousins and the Texas Rangers, to Perform at Treasure Island Resort & Casino

Reunited Rock Band to Bring Summer of '99 Tour to Treasure Island Amphitheater on August 17, 2024

WELCH, Minn., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn-of-the-century rock band Creed has reunited and will bring their Summer of '99 Tour to Treasure Island Resort & Casino on Saturday, August 17, 2024. As part of Treasure Island's 2024 Summer Concert Series, Creed will perform at the Treasure Island Amphitheater with special guests 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven. The Summer of '99 Tour will mark Creed's first tour together in 10 years.

Creed to Perform at Treasure Island Resort & Casino

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, November 3 at 10am CST and will be available for purchase at TIcasino.com. Reserved seats will be available for $109, $89, $75 and $59. General admission seating will be sold for $39.

Responsible for chart-topping hits "Higher" and the GRAMMY-winning "With Eyes Wide Open," Creed has recently found additional fame in an unexpected way: by bringing good fortune to professional sports teams, including one in our very own backyard.

"First with the Texas Rangers and now our own Minnesota Vikings, Creed seems to have the magic touch," said Aaron Seehusen, Treasure Island Resort & Casino's Public Relations Manager. "We hope the good luck they bring will rub off on all of our Treasure Island guests."

Creed's unlikely journey from hitmaker to pro-sports powerbroker began this fall when Major League Baseball's Texas Rangers began listening to the band's songs on bus trips. The Rangers prevailed in the American League Championship Series and are currently competing in the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks – with players giving the band's music much of the credit for their success.

But Creed's influence extends beyond baseball. Vikings quarterback – and Creed fan – Kirk Cousins also attributed a recent Vikings winning streak to the band, whose music has been playing in the team locker room before games.

"If listening to Creed brings luck, just imagine what hearing them in person could do," said Seehusen. "We can't make any promises – but there's only one way to find out."

Treasure Island is coming off their highly successful 2023 Summer Concert Series, which featured renowned artists Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Matchbox Twenty, Staind and Trampled by Turtles.

Treasure Island's action-packed gaming floor features thousands of slots, rows upon rows of table games and a bingo hall. In addition to a 16,000-seat amphitheater, Treasure Island boasts fine and casual dining options, a full-service salon and spa, a family-friendly water park, bowling alley and an event center. Treasure Island's 788-room hotel is the second largest in Minnesota.

For more information about Treasure Island Resort & Casino, visit TIcasino.com.

About Treasure Island Resort & Casino

The Prairie Island Indian Community owns and operates Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Mount Frontenac Golf Course and Dakota Station. Treasure Island Resort & Casino is the only casino in southern Minnesota located on the Mississippi River. The property features more than 1,800 slot, video poker and video keno machines, 44 table games, a poker room and a 500-seat high-stakes bingo hall. Treasure Island's 788-room hotel is the second-largest hotel in Minnesota. Additional amenities include The Lagoon indoor water park, Wave Spa, Island Xtreme Bowl, Cyber Quest arcade, Kids Quest child care, various restaurants, including fine dining at Tado Steakhouse; a 16,000-seat outdoor amphitheater, a 2,800-seat indoor event and convention center, a 137-slip marina, a 95-site RV park and a 100-passenger yacht. Treasure Island is a proud supporter of local businesses and has continually made a positive impact on the community. Since 1994, Treasure Island Resort & Casino and the Prairie Island Indian Community together have contributed $25 million to hundreds of nonprofit and civic organizations throughout the region. Along with being a consistent contributor to the local economy, Treasure Island is the largest employer in Goodhue County.

