Creed, Recently Endorsed by Kirk Cousins and the Texas Rangers, to Perform at Treasure Island Resort & Casino

News provided by

Treasure Island Resort & Casino

30 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

Reunited Rock Band to Bring Summer of '99 Tour to Treasure Island Amphitheater on August 17, 2024

WELCH, Minn., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn-of-the-century rock band Creed has reunited and will bring their Summer of '99 Tour to Treasure Island Resort & Casino on Saturday, August 17, 2024. As part of Treasure Island's 2024 Summer Concert Series, Creed will perform at the Treasure Island Amphitheater with special guests 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven. The Summer of '99 Tour will mark Creed's first tour together in 10 years.

Continue Reading
Creed to Perform at Treasure Island Resort & Casino
Creed to Perform at Treasure Island Resort & Casino

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, November 3 at 10am CST and will be available for purchase at TIcasino.com. Reserved seats will be available for $109, $89, $75 and $59. General admission seating will be sold for $39.

Responsible for chart-topping hits "Higher" and the GRAMMY-winning "With Eyes Wide Open," Creed has recently found additional fame in an unexpected way: by bringing good fortune to professional sports teams, including one in our very own backyard.

"First with the Texas Rangers and now our own Minnesota Vikings, Creed seems to have the magic touch," said Aaron Seehusen, Treasure Island Resort & Casino's Public Relations Manager. "We hope the good luck they bring will rub off on all of our Treasure Island guests."

Creed's unlikely journey from hitmaker to pro-sports powerbroker began this fall when Major League Baseball's Texas Rangers began listening to the band's songs on bus trips. The Rangers prevailed in the American League Championship Series and are currently competing in the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks – with players giving the band's music much of the credit for their success.

But Creed's influence extends beyond baseball. Vikings quarterback – and Creed fan – Kirk Cousins also attributed a recent Vikings winning streak to the band, whose music has been playing in the team locker room before games.

"If listening to Creed brings luck, just imagine what hearing them in person could do," said Seehusen. "We can't make any promises – but there's only one way to find out."

Treasure Island is coming off their highly successful 2023 Summer Concert Series, which featured renowned artists Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Matchbox Twenty, Staind and Trampled by Turtles.

Treasure Island's action-packed gaming floor features thousands of slots, rows upon rows of table games and a bingo hall. In addition to a 16,000-seat amphitheater, Treasure Island boasts fine and casual dining options, a full-service salon and spa, a family-friendly water park, bowling alley and an event center. Treasure Island's 788-room hotel is the second largest in Minnesota.

For more information about Treasure Island Resort & Casino, visit TIcasino.com

About Treasure Island Resort & Casino
The Prairie Island Indian Community owns and operates Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Mount Frontenac Golf Course and Dakota Station. Treasure Island Resort & Casino is the only casino in southern Minnesota located on the Mississippi River. The property features more than 1,800 slot, video poker and video keno machines, 44 table games, a poker room and a 500-seat high-stakes bingo hall. Treasure Island's 788-room hotel is the second-largest hotel in Minnesota. Additional amenities include The Lagoon indoor water park, Wave Spa, Island Xtreme Bowl, Cyber Quest arcade, Kids Quest child care, various restaurants, including fine dining at Tado Steakhouse; a 16,000-seat outdoor amphitheater, a 2,800-seat indoor event and convention center, a 137-slip marina, a 95-site RV park and a 100-passenger yacht. Treasure Island is a proud supporter of local businesses and has continually made a positive impact on the community. Since 1994, Treasure Island Resort & Casino and the Prairie Island Indian Community together have contributed $25 million to hundreds of nonprofit and civic organizations throughout the region. Along with being a consistent contributor to the local economy, Treasure Island is the largest employer in Goodhue County.

CONTACT:
Aaron Seehusen
[email protected]
651-385-2733

SOURCE Treasure Island Resort & Casino

Also from this source

Treasure Island Resort & Casino wants to make you a million dollars richer

Treasure Island Resort & Casino wants to make you a million dollars richer

Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Minnesota's premier destination for fun and entertainment, announced today the start of their Instant Millionaire...
Treasure Island Resort & Casino Announces Their Biggest Summer Ever

Treasure Island Resort & Casino Announces Their Biggest Summer Ever

Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Minnesota's premier destination for fun and entertainment, is excited to kick off its biggest summer ever. From...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Gambling & Casinos

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Music

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.