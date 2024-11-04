CREFC Announces its Annual D.C. Symposium

Freddie Mac Chief Executive Officer Diana Reid and SEC Commissioner Hester M. Peirce to join as special guests

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CRE Finance Council (CREFC), the trade association that exclusively represents the nearly $6 trillion commercial and multifamily real estate finance industry, will host its Annual D.C. Symposium on November 13, 2024. This event brings together leading industry participants and experts who will examine the latest market trends and regulatory developments that impact multifamily and commercial real estate finance.

Diana Reid, Freddie Mac's Chief Executive Officer, and Hester M. Peirce, a Commissioner with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, will join as special guests at this year's Symposium.

Ms. Reid will participate in a one-on-one conversation with Robert Foley, Partner at TPG Real Estate and Chief Financial Officer of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., and Chair of CREFC's Board of Governors. Their discussion will focus on topics such as the state of multifamily housing and housing affordability.

Commissioner Peirce will participate in a session moderated by Sairah Burki, Managing Director, Regulatory Affairs & Sustainability at CREFC. Their discussion will delve into capital markets regulations and the ramifications of the Loper Bright v. Raimondo court case on the regulatory process.

The Symposium also will feature the following three panels with preeminent industry participants:

What Just Happened, What's Next?: Post-Election Analysis & Legislative Update

Red, White, and Blues? CRE Challenges in D.C. & Beyond

The Rise of Private Credit & Public Resources

When: November 13, 2024



Where: JW Marriott

1331 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20004

Program: https://bit.ly/48aa3Kx

Registration: https://bit.ly/3XZpHne

"We are excited to have Diana Reid and Commissioner Hester Peirce join this year's D.C. Symposium for what is sure to be an exciting series of conversations about the legislative and regulatory environment and multifamily and commercial real estate markets," said Lisa Pendergast, Executive Director, CREFC.

"We also want to thank the seasoned industry leaders who are participating in panel discussions examining the latest trends and how this year's election season will shape regulation and legislation that may create challenges and opportunities for multifamily and commercial real estate finance market participants."

To learn more about CREFC's upcoming conferences and events, please visit: https://www.crefc.org/events

About CREFC

The CRE Finance Council (CREFC) is the trade association for the nearly $6 trillion commercial real estate finance industry with a membership that includes approximately 400 companies and 19,000 individuals. Member firms include balance sheet and securitized lenders, loan and bond investors, private equity firms, servicers, rating agencies, and borrowers. For 30 years, CREFC has promoted liquidity, transparency, and efficiency in the commercial real estate finance markets, and acted as a legislative and regulatory advocate for the industry, playing a vital role in setting market standards and best practices, and providing education for market participants.

