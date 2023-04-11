CREFC Sustainability Initiative Hosts Second Sustainability Summit in New York on May 2, 2023

Actor, Producer and Host of Bloomberg Original's Getting Warmer, Kal Penn, to Give Keynote Address

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CRE Finance Council (CREFC), the industry trade association that exclusively represents the over $5 trillion commercial and multifamily real estate finance industry, will host its second Sustainability Summit on May 2, 2023. The event, a component of CREFC's Sustainability Initiative, will convene a wide range of experts to discuss how sustainability and related topics are becoming increasingly relevant to the CRE finance space. The Summit will take place ahead of the High Yield, Lending & Investing Conference on May 3, 2023.

The Sustainability Summit will feature a keynote address with Kal Penn, actor, writer, producer and host of Bloomberg Original's Getting Warmer with Kal Penn. As host of Getting Warmer, Penn has traveled the country reporting on businesses, initiatives, researchers and communities transitioning to clean energy. He analyzes the full scope of climate solutions from ESG investing and electric vehicles to new forms of energy and "cleaner living." In his keynote, he will explore the critical topics connected to climate change and discuss the potential for policymakers, consumers and businesses to work together and tackle these issues.

Other timely topics to be discussed at the Summit include:

A Gathering Storm: The ESG Regulatory and Legislative Landscape

Rising Tides and Rates: Evolution of CRE Insurance in Stormier Times

Making It Real – How Climate Risk in Risk Management & Due Diligence Is Happening Now

Financing Sustainability: C-PACE and ESG

When: May 2, 2023



Where: New York Athletic Club

180 Central Park South

New York, NY 10019



Program: http://bit.ly/3nlcdE1



Registration: http://bit.ly/3z45v7N





"After such tremendous and positive feedback on the sustainability programming during our 2022 Annual Conference, we are thrilled to be dedicating a full day to discussing sustainability issues and its very real applicability to commercial real estate," said Lisa Pendergast, Executive Director, CREFC. "As the industry continues to examine the interplay between climate risk and CRE finance, our goal is to keep our members informed on the role of sustainability and ESG in market liquidity and to serve as an educational resource on these topics. I am looking forward to hearing the insights and thoughts of our members come May."

To learn more about CREFC's upcoming conferences and events, please visit: https://www.crefc.org/events

